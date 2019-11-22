We haven’t had a hard freeze yet. I know because our eight-foot tall Esperanza is full and green. It even is still blooming! Eventually a freeze will darken all its leaves, and the bush will consist of bare twigs until spring. But that hasn’t happened yet.
So why was our smaller Esperanza leafless? Oh, wait! I see one green leaf near the top. Oops. That is not a leaf. It is a big green blob. It is a hornworm, and it has eaten all the leaves off this two-foot tall bush.
It is late in the year for caterpillars, but this one defied the odds and got in a good feed before winter set in. It was so big, I knew it was ready to crawl down to the soil and pupate. Before it did, we snapped its picture.
If you have a garden and grow tomatoes, you are probably familiar with hornworms. These huge caterpillars can defoliate your tomato plants in just hours. They are well camouflaged among the greenery, and you often don’t find them until all that is left of your tomatoes is the stems! In the past, when I found a hornworm, I would toss it to my chickens. You would think they would have been delighted with the big green treat, but no, my chickens were afraid of it and would run away!
Looking at the photo of this Esperanza-eating hornworm, I noticed it was a bit different from those I had seen in my tomato patch. Could there be more than one species of hornworm? Apparently there are several. There is the Tomato Hornworm, the Tobacco Hornworm, the Rustic Hornworm, and about 30 others. All are the larval forms of moths. Hornworms are so obvious in their caterpillar stage that we sometimes think of them as separate animals from their adult forms. So we often have two common names for the same species, one common name for the caterpillar and another common name for its adult form. For instance, the Tomato Hornworm is the same species as the Five-spotted Hawk Moth (Manduca quinquemaculata). The Tobacco Hornworm, which feeds on tomatoes as well as tobacco plants, is the larval form of the Carolina Sphinx Moth (Manduca sexta).
Hornworms are named for the tail-like appendage, the “horn,” that sticks up from the hind end of the caterpillar. Quite often, the horn’s color and texture helps in species identification. The horn of the Tobacco Hornworm is red, while the horn of the Tomato Hornworm is black. Since both these species feed on plants in the Solanaceae Family, which includes tomatoes, eggplants, potatoes, peppers and tobacco, it is possible to find them both in your vegetable patch. It is good to know that you can distinguish the species just by the horn color (assuming you want to, of course!) But that is what we naturalists do.
Interestingly enough, the hornworm that ate my Esperanza wasn’t either a Tobacco or a Tomato Hornworm. Its horn was greenish and appeared to be covered with tiny grains. This granulation indicated that this caterpillar was yet another species of moth: the Rustic Sphinx Moth. The Rustic Hornworm is, of course, the larva of the Rustic Sphinx Moth (Manduca rustica), and it is common here in the southern United States. Rustic Hornworms are pests on a variety of ornamental plants.
Although the larvae of the various sphinx moths can and do eat your garden plants, the sphinx moths themselves aren’t all bad. The adult moths are nocturnal visitors to flowers. As they sip nectar with their long proboscises they transfer pollen. It is said that moths of the Sphingidae group are excellent pollinators for many flowers. I guess this is one case in which you have to take the good with the bad.
Even though the caterpillars are called hornworms and the adults are called sphinx moths, it is the caterpillars that give the moths their common name. The Sphinx of Egypt appears to be rearing its head up out of the desert sands. A hornworm typically takes on the “sphinx posture” with its front end raised and its “face” curved downward. Some early naturalists must have observed the moth carefully throughout its life cycle to make the connection between its larval and adult stages.
I am glad they did. These huge caterpillars have gotten a bad rap because of their appetites for tomato leaves. But I will leave them alone to finish out their lives as sphinx moths…and as pollinators!