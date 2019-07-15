BEEVILLE – Thieves stole more than a wheelchair from 9-year-old Jessi Spann.
They stole her freedom.
“Jessi is tied to her voice tablet and her wheelchair, and somebody ripped that away from her without any regard for her,” her mother, Taylor, said. “She was heartbroken.”
It was June 29, and Taylor was doing dishes in their Capehart Properties home.
“The truck was in the driveway,” she said. They were only going to be home a few minutes before heading back out, this time to go bowling.
A quick errand was needed first though.
“I loaded Jessi up to go downtown to the dollar store,” Taylor said.
That is when she noticed the wheelchair, a specially designed device for Jessi, who is unable to walk or talk, was missing from the back of their truck.
“She suffers from three different diseases of the brain,” her mother said. That is in addition to cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy.
“That is her source of freedom,” Taylor said.
Jessi isn’t one to let her condition stop her.
“She is one to make the best of her situation,” Taylor said. “She is always smiling, and she doesn’t let the worst thing in the world get to her and effect her happiness.
“She can be having the worst day and still have a smile on her face.”
This time she cried.
“She was brokenhearted,” Taylor said. “She cannot talk but just the expression on her face, and her body language said it all.”
Taylor called the police to file the report and posted the theft on several social media sites hoping someone would find it.
On Sunday, she got a call, but it wasn’t what she expected.
“The next morning I looked at my phone,” Taylor said. “‘Someone found it,’ I thought.”
But that wasn’t the case.
It was John Gutierrez, with Aztec Chevrolet, and while he wasn’t the call she had wanted, it was the call she needed.
He had seen the post online and called to ask her some questions.
Within hours of his online plea Wednesday to the community, help began to ring through to the rescue.
Louie Alaniz, Aztec general manager, without hesitation said he would supply $1,000 to help, plus whatever else was needed to buy the chair beyond the donations Gutierrez receives.
An anonymous donor chipped in $1,000, along with Jesse Berthold at New Life Church and Mickie Arizmendi-Ochoa, $500 from Julio’s Cafe, $250 from Gutierrez, $100 from both Ivy White, finance manager at Aztec, and South Texas BBQ Emporium along with donations from Bridget O’Neil and radio stations Kicker 106 and Dalé 107.
Jessi’s custom wheelchair is being ordered by Fred Morón at TLC Pharmacy, and it will be delivered in a couple of weeks.
The Alaniz family had a another surprise, though. Their dealership’s body shop is going to custom paint it pink — her choice of color — with a touch of glitter for a glamorous sparkle.
“It is a surprise, but at the same time, it is amazing to see how much the community has helped out,” Gutierrez said. “Our leaders stepped up.”
Gutierrez told Jessi the news of the donations Saturday.
“She was smiling,” he said. “She was so happy.”
“The community really came together for us,” Taylor said. “For people to come through that don’t even know her like that is heartwarming.
“Jessi is a one-in-a-million child, and we are in a one-in-a-million community.”
Being from Oklahoma and not even here permanently, as her fiancé works in the oil field and her daughter was only down for the summer, Taylor was surprised by the generosity.
“That doesn’t matter. This is about the little girl,” Ochoa told her.
Then on Saturday, when Jessi was told of her coming wheelchair, Ochoa said, “Unfortunately, things like this do occur.
“Whenever we have something going on, especially with our little ones, we have awesome people like this that are going to make things happen. People like this is why I love Beeville so much.”
Taylor also sees this spirit in the community.
“If this had happened in Oklahoma,” she laments, the generosity likely would not have occurred.
“I am ecstatic so many people are willing to help her.
“She didn’t do anything to deserve her wheelchair to be stolen.
“It is so heartwarming, and I am so proud to be part of a community where people are so willing to help someone not only not from Texas but let alone not from this area.”
