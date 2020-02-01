In the judges’ hands

BEEVILLE – Whether it was baked goods, crafts or ag mechanics, the competition was fierce Monday at the Bee County Junior Livestock and Homemakers Show.
Robert Bridge and Carol Williams were judging iced cakes, ranking each entry on appearance, flavor, texture, color and more. Bridge said the entries were judged on whether the recipe was complete, all ingredients were listed and if the yield is specified.
Lana Massengale and Denice Hadwin were judging adult crafts, which included a plethora of handmade quilts. Hadwin said the crafts were judged on “overall appearance, the workmanship definitely and the creativity of the design.”
In the afternoon, students participating in the ag mechanics competition checked in their entries that included woodwork and metal work. Logan Shannon and Ryan Garcia, both 18 and students at Skidmore-Tynan High School, spent about 300 hours to build their smoker trailer.
“The trailer was originally a welding setup,” Shannon said. “We cut off the end of the trailer, shortened it up and added the pit.”
The trailer includes a smoker with two hatches to access the 54-inch by 20-inch cooking surface and a flat-top firebox that allows for cooking fajitas. The firebox also has a flue that allows for regulating the smoke and a Texas star-shaped dampener. Additionally, the trailer is equipped with a propane fueled fryer.
Another Skidmore-Tynan student, 16-year-old Sebastian Aleman, built a pine table and two chairs, which he burnished and stained clear to bring out the natural beauty of the wood. The set took four days to make.
“One day of planning, two days’ work and one day to assemble,” Aleman said. “Everybody’s design is something unique to themselves.”
Pettus FFA student Patrick Gonzales, 14, fabricated a headache rack for a full-sized pickup truck. He said it took about a week to make.
“I just wanted something that was fast and easy to do,” Gonzales said. “And I like trucks.”
The show continues through Saturday.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.