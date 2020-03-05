It’s time to get those vegetable gardens started

Last week was hectic with Beeville Garden Club’s annual table show and all it entailed. Thank you to all who attended the demonstrations, purchased goods from the artisans market and bought raffle tickets. Your support is greatly appreciated and will help fund our exciting new project. We have formed a committee to set up guidelines and an application for a scholarship to be given to a graduating senior from our local schools.
After that, I journeyed to San Antonio to take the Class 2 for Garden Studies.
Dr. Novak, a Rice University professor, covered turf, vegetables, fruit crops, irrigation and plant diseases and garden pests. Sixteen hours of class time, four tests and now the wait to find out how I did on the tests!
My favorite section was on pathogenic (caused by microorganisms) and physiogenic (caused by environmental factors) diseases. So many of our gardening problems can be overcome by planting resistant cultivars, crop rotation, exclusion, sanitation, modifying environment, biological controls and planting in the correct season.
The fun part of the course came on the second day when we had a hands-on class to judge fruit and vegetables. After the judging we were able to taste the fruit and veggies. I brought home seed from a papaya we sampled which I will plant!
I will be covering various topics from the class in future columns. Vegetable gardening will be the first topic since it’s time to get yours started.
The most important step to a successful vegetable garden is location. It should be planted in an area with full sun, access to water and have good drainage. It should also be convenient so that it will get the care it needs, and crops will be harvested at their idea stage.
If it is a new plot and you have plenty of time, cover the area with cardboard to kill weeds and grasses. Be sure to weigh down the cardboard so it doesn’t sail away on windy days. After allowing the weeds and grasses to die, turn the soil. Plant material will decompose, providing nutrients for the beneficial organisms living in the soil. This is the perfect time to get your soil tested. The local Extension Service has kits and will send your sample to A&M University for a nominal fee. Make sure the sample is representative of the site and root zone. This test will determine what needs to be added to the soil. This will keep you from wasting money on un-needed amendments. Be sure to test for pH, salts and nutrients. Add compost, manure, lime, gypsum and fertilizer as designated in the soil test. Till the soil to form rows – cover soil with a layer of compost. This will feed the soil and shade out any weeds that may sprout. Preparing your soil is the most important part of starting any type of garden.
Beneficial organisms living in the soil will speed the work of breaking down the organic material mixing and aerating the soil making nutrients and oxygen available to the root systems of the vegetables. Good root systems keep plants from being stressed – less chance for disease and insects. Certain beneficial organisms living in the soil will go after destructive insects and pathogens. This is the reason to be selective when treating for any type of pest. You don’t want to kill the good guy when going after the bad ones!
Most vegetables are annuals grown as crops. Onion, cabbage and carrots are biennials grown for their vegetative stage – not their flowers. Warm season vegetables are susceptible to frost and will flourish when temperatures are 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Be sure to plant warm season vegetables after the last frost date. Of course, Mother Nature can always surprise gardeners with an unexpected late frost – be prepared to cover tender plants.
The optimum time for warm weather veggies are spring, after the last frost, and early fall, after the heat of summer has diminished.
Warm season veggies to add to your garden include tomatoes, eggplant, peppers (solanaceous fruits); cucumber, squash, pumpkin, cantaloupe, watermelons, gourds (cucurbits); snap beans, pinto, lima, southern peas, long beans (warm season legumes); sweet potato (warm season root crop); Malabar spinach, Ceylon spinach, water spinach (warm season greens) and other crops such as Jerusalem artichoke, sweet corn and okra.
Tomatoes are one of the most popular veggies to be planted in the garden. If you are adventurous, try planting seed. There are many interesting heirlooms available. Most people take a shortcut and plant transplants. If transplants are leggy, they should be set in a little deeper than the depth at which they were growing in the containers. The tomato will develop adventitious roots along their stems. Be sure to space 18 to 36 inches depending on variety. While tomatoes are warm season plants, they will not fruit in hot weather. This makes it important to get transplants in the ground as soon as possible. Avoid high nitrogen fertilization as this makes a pretty plant but delays flowering. Apply a complete fertilizer at planting time and side dress with nitrogen after the first fruits have set on plants. A calcium deficiency will cause blossom end rot—a common problem for fruiting vegetables. To prevent blossom rot, increase the level of calcium in the soil by adding lime or gypsum. It is also important to keep moisture patterns through adequate and timely irrigation. Use mulches to reduce evaporation from the soil.
It is important to plant disease resistant cultivars to insure a successful crop. When harvesting those delicious tomatoes, be sure to pick them when they are in the mature green stage. The mature green stage is when the tomato is a duller green than immature green tomatoes. When mature, the tomato will continue to ripen after being harvested. Tomatoes allowed to stand on the vine to ripen in hot weather will have poorer quality – watery and lack good red color.
In the next column, I will cover cucurbits and legumes. Until then, it’s time to get out into the garden and feel the sun on your face and the soil on your hands!
Happy gardening.