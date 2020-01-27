Judge bids farewell to bench

BEEVILLE – The courthouse reception Friday was not meant as a farewell to the county judge but a thank you for her service to the county.
“I keep reminding everybody that I’m not going anywhere,” said County Judge Stephanie Moreno. “I’m still here in the county and still very happy to be a part of this community.”
Moreno is stepping down as the county leader to take the position of executive director of the South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable.
This position does not require her to move so she will remain in Beeville.
Filling in though Dec. 31 is Trace Morrill, appointed by commissioners earlier this month.
“I continue to be an advocate for the region and for growth in the South Texas area,” Moreno said.
“We still have the same goals to bring good paying jobs to this community and the community surrounding us and to see good, solid growth and steady growth.
“I’m excited for my new role. I am a resource for you all, if you need me.
“I know that we’re in good hands. We have a great commissioners court. We have a great city council.
“We have a new and amazing county judge who so graciously decided to step up to the plate to take on this role.”
County commissioners appointed Morrill as county judge to serve the remainder of this year. In November, each political party will appoint a candidate to appear on the ballot. Morrill hopes to be the Republican nominee.
The winner will take office Jan. 1, 2021, and serve the remainder of Moreno’s term which ends Dec. 31, 2022.
