Keystone of art

BEEVILLE – Each turn is a new sight — a brilliant reflection of the museum lights.
Leticia R. Bajuyo is transforming the Beeville Art Museum as she prepares for the opening of her exhibit titled Keystones Saturday.
“Basically it is like knitting the most awkward sock or sleeve,” she said.
Bajuyo is reshaping the interior walls with thousands of CDs, a media still viable at least for artistic expression.
“As you walk in through this door, you will see the first cone. But then if you walk around the corner, you will discover the door,” she said.
Beyond that door is a theremin that will make this portion of the sculpture come alive with sound — and music if someone is so adept.
It will take 9,000 CDs to build the walls and connecting cones for this show. It takes 300 for just one cone — and there are two.
She speaks with nostalgia for these circular disks.
“There is a magic to them,” she said, “unlike with cassettes.”
Each one was donated to her for use in her art.
Some are movies. Others music. Some even hold outdated software.
Some still have the handwritten “love songs” embellishing their covers.
She calls it the collective consciousness as these represent what people wanted to keep, what was important to them.
Fishing line and zip ties hold this together.
“There are no secrets,” she said. “Anybody could build it.”
As she worked this past Friday, she described this as a painting. Each disc has a color to its reflective surface.
Those colors, she said, are the brush strokes.
Those strokes draw the eye where she wants it to go, along a curved wall and deeper into the spiralling vortex of reflecting light.
As an instructor at Texas A&M University, art shows such as the one that opens here on Sept. 21 are part of her academic research.
“History professors write books,” she said. “In my case, I make art. An exhibition is my version of publishing.”
Her work, which is not exclusively this style, as can be seen in her show here, has been exhibited nationally in solo exhibitions at Rudolph Blume Fine Art / ArtScan Gallery in Houston, K Space Contemporary in Corpus Christi, Athens Institute for Contemporary Art in Athens, Georgia, and Living Arts in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Globally, she has exhibited in the Philippines and Baku Azerbaijan.
In addition to exhibitions of her artwork, Bajuyo is a member of Land Report Collective. This group of six artists in Wyoming, Tennessee and Texas create and exhibit artworks together as they deal with landscape in fundamental ways and as a foundational reference point.