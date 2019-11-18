BEEVILLE – Speakers at the various Veterans Day commemorations held Sunday and Monday, Nov. 11, had many positive comments concerning the men and women who have served in one of the nation’s military services.
The best story of heroism and duty was told Sunday afternoon by Chaplain (Colonel) Thomas MacGregor, U.S. Army, retired, during a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
At that event those attending paid special tribute to the Native Americans who have fought and sacrificed for their country.
MacGregor, the son of a U.S. Army chaplain, followed his father’s footsteps in the ministry and the military and spent 30 years in the U.S. Army.
The colonel read the oath that every member of every branch of the U.S. military takes.
“A veteran is also one who believes and lives the Warrior Ethos,” MacGregor said. “It states: I will always place the mission first; I will never accept defeat; I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.”
The colonel explained that fewer than 10 percent of Americans can claim the title of “veteran.” He said far less than 1 percent of the country’s population currently defends the nation in uniform.
“Veterans have given us freedom, security and the greatest nation on earth,” MacGregor said. “It is impossible to put a price on that. We must remember them. We must appreciate them.”
The colonel then quoted Jesus Christ in John 15:13 of the Bible: “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”
So it is with a veteran, MacGregor said. He or she embodies the readiness to live or die protecting a fellow soldier, sailor, airman, Marine or Coast Guard member.
MacGregor described the Warrior Ethos as a way of life that applies to professional and personal lives as well.
“In these next few moments I want to highlight and remember one Native American veteran who was a Medal of Honor recipient, Corporal Mitchell Red Cloud Jr.,” MacGregor continued.
The colonel went on to explain that he had the privilege of serving as chaplain at Camp Red Cloud in Uijongbu, South Korea, during his military career.
Then he told the story of how the U.S. Army camp came to be named after Red Cloud.
“Mitchell Red Cloud, Jr. (July 2, 1925-Nov. 5, 1950) was a United States Army corporal who was killed in action while serving in the Korean War,” MacGregor said.
The chaplain said Red Cloud had been killed in action “69 years ago this past week during the Chinese First Phase Campaign” in Korea.
Before enlisting in the Army, Red Cloud had been a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. The Ho-Chunk Native American was born in Hatfield, Wisconsin, and dropped out of high school during WWII to enlist in the USMC.
He had seen his first combat with the Marine Raiders during the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942. Then, in 1943, health problems resulted in him being sent back to the U.S. to recover.
But the young fighter managed to avoid a medical discharge, and he went on to fight with the 6th Marine Division during the Battle of Okinawa.
In 1948, Red Cloud enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Korea in June 1950 to serve with the 24th Infantry Division.
The young Native American’s unit was among the first to fight against the North Koreans and Chinese. The unit was pushed back during the Battle of Taejon and the Battle of Pusan Perimeter.
Later, the unit became part of the 19th Infantry’s advance into North Korea.
The night Red Cloud died in action he was manning a forward observation post, and he noticed the Chinese beginning a surprise attack on his outfit.
Red Cloud managed to hold off the Chinese forces, and after being shot eight times he ordered his men to tie him to a tree so he could continue to fight. He had become too weak to stand by himself.
The next morning Red Cloud was found by his company. He had been killed during the fighting. But his body was surrounded by dead Chinese troops.
Red Cloud was credited with alerting his company and saving them from being overrun by the surprise attack.
“For these actions he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor,” MacGregor said.
“Corporal Mitchell Red Cloud Jr. is just one of the many remarkable Native Americans who have willingly served our nation as a veteran,” the colonel said.
“He took seriously his oath of enlistment; he displayed a vibrant warrior spirit; and he was ready to give his life for his fellow soldier if called upon to do so,” MacGregor said. “We pause to honor and remember him.”
“Our gathering today is one small spark in the flame of pride that burns across the nation today and every day.
“It is a way we can honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can live in freedom. Your presence here today and that of the people gathering all across America is a tribute to those lost troops and to their families,” MacGregor said. “It is a way we can say we remember.”
“From the soldiers who shivered and starved through the winter at Valley Forge; to the doughboys crouched in the muddy trenches of France; to the platoon who patrolled the hazy jungles of Vietnam and the young man or woman who is patrolling the mountains of Afghanistan, or patrolling in the air or on the seas, we remember and honor them all.”
The Veterans Day program ended with Balde Galvan leading a ceremonial Native American dance. Veterans at the event were invited to join in the dance.
Gary Kent is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.