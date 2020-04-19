Matocha retires after 33 with postal service

BEEVILLE – For the past 33 years, George Matocha has lived and breathed by the unofficial motto of the United States Postal Service.
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stopped the lifelong Bee Countian from delivering mail to residents on the south side of the county.
The 77-year-old called it a career last week, running his final route on March 31.
“I liked it. It was good,” Matocha said the day after his final run. “I enjoyed meeting the people out in the country since I’m one of those country folks. They are one of the better people you could relate with. You get to meet them and talk with them.
“It was real nice.”
Matocha’s career in the postal service started back in 1987 by sheer happenstance.
“I seen the thing in the Beeville newspaper that said bids were up for a highway contract route,” said Matocha, who had been providing in-home care for his parents for nearly 20 years before stumbling onto the advertisement.
“I was the lowest bidder, and I got it back in 1987.
“I’ve been here ever since then.”
That original route, called a highway contract route (HCR) by the USPS, consisted of just 145 boxes.
On his last run, he delivered to 550 boxes.
“It was the same route, except I got an extension,” he said.
“Just more and more people were moving out into the country.”
For 33 years, his daily routine was virtually the same.
“It was just getting up here at 6:30 in the morning and putting up all the mail and everything else,” Matocha said, “and then going out on my mail route and enjoying it.”
He enjoyed it so much that he never took a day off in his three-decade career.
Matocha said he never considered or thought about retirement as the end of his most recent contract approached.
He let that contract end and decided then that it was time for him to ride off into the sunset.
“I just kept going until now when my last contract expired on the 31st. That was it. I didn’t renew it,” he said. “My age is hitting me. I’ve got health problems. I need hernia surgery and I don’t know what else.”
Now, he’ll turn his attention back to what he did before his postal career began: life on the farm.
“I’m just going to enjoy life on the farm. I’ve got cows and stuff,” said Matocha, who graduated from A.C. Jones High in 1962 before attending Texas A&I in Kingsville and then Texas A&M in College Station, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1967.
“I was born and raised on the farm.”
Kevin J. Keller is the sports editor at the Bee-Picayune and the Advance-Guard and can be reached at 343-5223, or at sports@MySouTex.com, or follow him on Twitter, @beegoliadsports.