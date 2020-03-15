Moreno: Tireless effort to help

BEEVILLE – She is known for being a tireless advocate for Bee County, working relentlessly to raise the bar for economic development.
“I’ve just been doing everything I felt like it was my job to do,” said Stephanie Moreno, the Bee County Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Citizen of the Year.
Moreno, the former Bee County Judge, was given the honor at the chamber’s annual banquet held Feb. 27.
“I was very surprised to win the award,” she said.
For Moreno, economic development is personal.
“My husband works out of town Monday through Thursday because there aren’t enough opportunities here,” she said. “My father worked in Corpus Christi when I was growing up. My parents were small business owners, too, so I always want to support the small business owners in our community; they’re important to me.”
Moreno – who was Bee County’s first female county judge and the youngest female county judge in the state – in January resigned her position as county judge just one year into her first full four-year term. She was initially appointed to fill a vacancy left with the death of then County Judge David Silvas and subsequently won an election to fill the remaining two years of that term before being elected to the full term.
The former county judge now works as executive director of the South Texas Energy and Economic Roundtable where she is working to explore economic development opportunities and strengthen communities.
“I’m enjoying my new job,” Moreno said. “I’ve been on the road a lot but it’s interesting. I’m learning more about oil and gas and how it supports the economy in Texas.
“It’s really easy to advocate for because so many good things go on in the industry.”
She does, however, miss being county judge.
“I really do miss all of the people who work for the county,” Moreno said. “We really do have a great team.”
The county, she said, is on the right track with her successor Judge Trace Morrill.
“I think we’re in really good hands,” Moreno said.
Moreno is a 2001 graduate of A.C. Jones High School in Beeville. She attended Coastal Bend College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Texas State University before completing her doctorate of juris prudence in 2011 at Western New England University School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts.
In addition to her busy professional life, Moreno is married to professional engineer Brandon Moreno and the couple have a 10-month-old son Joshua.