SKIDMORE – Oreo didn’t mind as the students washed his fur, trimmed his nails and gave him a quick shave.
This Shih Tzu, although he looked far from thrilled at the honor, was the first “customer” at the Skidmore-Tynan Doggie Daycare run by students of the veterinarian assistant program of the school.
Like other Career and Technology Education classes, this too could lead to a certification that could land these students a job.
Jolie Matthews, teacher for the course, said, “Veterinarian assistant certification is something they can get while still in high school.”
It will take two years for the students to meet the requirements, which includes 300 hours under the tutelage of a licensed veterinarian, to become certified.
Students here aren’t learning to diagnose or treat animals though.
“This is the nitty-gritty type of work at a vet’s office,” Matthews said. “We cannot diagnose or administer anything.”
Pursuit of the certification isn’t a requirement to take the course either. But for those that choose, they will have to complete the required hours and pass the state test.
Superintendent Dr. Dustin Barton said, “Providing students the opportunity to learn by doing is the best way to expose students to potential careers.
“The skills acquired by students in hands-on career and technology courses will benefit them as the skills garnered will be transferable to an ever-changing job market.”
The program began last year on a trial basis with students learning mostly through books. Their classroom is an adapted homemaking room no longer in use.
“I am pretty excited to see where this program goes,” Matthews said.
This year, thanks to recent purchases, the students are able to work with animals and expand their program.
“This makes it more fun than just learning through books,” she said.
While giving baths to pets sounds easy, there is more to it.
“We also talk about the dangers of working with animals,” she said. “Some of these kids don’t even have animals at home.”
For now, students are working with their own animals or teachers’ pets in the district, but Matthews has a grander plan.
“If this goes well, I am hoping to open this up to the community,” she said. “We have a lot of people interested, so I am thinking it is going to busy.”
