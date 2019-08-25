New St. Philip’s director has plans for school success

Alan Lenz, St. Philip’s Episcopal School’s new director, is excited about getting to know his students and preparing them for their futures.
He was impressed to learn that seven of the top 10 2019 A.C. Jones High School graduates had attended St. Philip’s, and he plans to continue emphasizing a good academic foundation. “I also want to partner with parents, helping them help their children,” Alan explained.
However, his first priority is increased security. Last year’s school auction raised funds for new fencing, which was being installed last week. “It won’t be as convenient for parents and others who come to the school during the day,” Alan said. “After 8:15 a.m., the only unlocked door will be the one to the school office. The campus will be much safer.”
This is Alan’s 20th year in private education, with the bulk of his experience in administration. He worked nine years at St. Alban’s Episcopal School in Arlington, where he held just about every possible position except head of school and cafeteria worker!
His family then moved to Charlotte, N.C., where he directed the lower school at Charlotte Preparatory School, pre-K through eighth grade, for seven years. They returned to San Antonio to be closer to extended family, and he served as St. Mary’s Hall lower school head for three years.
Why did he choose to come to Beeville?
“I lived here in 1983 for about six months and spent a summer in Rockport,” Alan explained. “I wanted to return to South Texas.”
His childhood was not one he would recommend. The third child of parents who married when his mother was just 18, his father died when he was three, leaving his mother with four children to support. She moved her family around in the Metroplex area, taking whatever jobs she could find.
“Every year I attended a different school,” he remembers. “None were Episcopal schools. “(In the fourth grade he and his brother attended a Catholic school.) Alan was a quiet student who behaved in class, blended into the background and never felt important.
His mother often worked 80 hours per week in convenience stores, leaving her children at home to take care of themselves. Alan was the only one who didn’t have problems with the permissive environment. When he was 13, their mother died, and an aunt and uncle took in Alan and his younger sister.
His uncle was a chief petty officer stationed at NAAS Chase Field — and his new home environment had much more discipline. An avid golfer, his uncle taught him to play on the Chase Field course, and they enjoyed fishing in the base’s ponds.
After his uncle retired from the Navy, they spent a summer in Rockport, again taking advantage of fishing opportunities, before moving back to the Metroplex. It wasn’t until he enrolled in high school that he spent more than one year in the same school.
After he graduated from Southwest High School in Fort Worth, he enrolled in community college classes, then transferred to the University of North Texas, the only one of his siblings to go to college. “My question was, why did I turn out the way that I did?” That led him to a psychology major, with a minor in history. His advisor suggested that he consider school counseling, and he began a master’s program.
While in college, he met his future wife, Allison, a Baylor student. After they were married at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, his new mother-in-law, who worked at St. Alban’s School, recommended him for a PE position while he was in graduate school. After he completed his master’s, he was hired as counselor — then was asked to serve as admissions director, then marketing and finally assistant head of school.
He and Allison, whose family had grown to include sons Wray and Robbie, wanted a new challenge. They considered teaching in Korea, but decided that was too distant. The Charlotte Preparatory School in North Carolina was a good compromise, also giving Alan the opportunity to investigate his maternal genealogy. They visited the cemetery and church in nearby Newton, where his maternal ancestor Eli Smyers had lived before becoming an early settler in Texas’ Fannin County in 1836.
Alan’s father’s family came to Texas from Germany, arriving in Galveston in 1876 and settling in New Berlin, near LaVernia. Alan is a sixth generation Texan on both sides.
In addition to genealogy, Alan enjoys sketching and outdoor activities, especially fishing and hunting. He’s an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers and NASCAR. Allison will teach eighth grade English at Moreno Junior High this fall, Wray will be a freshman at Baylor, and Robbie, a high school sophomore.
Alan is already investigating possible community service projects for St. Philip’s students. He’s talked to Dr. Dhaval Patel about a school garden at the Coffee Barrel and plans for students to sing at local nursing homes. Possibilities from previous schools include making Project Linus blankets for hospitalized children and planting milkweed for monarch butterflies. “I like for kids to problem solve and discover ways they can make a difference in the community,” he says.
Alan plans to make St. Philip’s 65th year an exciting, successful one—and a happy experience for every student.