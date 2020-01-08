Where did the time go – hard to believe 2019 is over. The year has flown by filled with joy and sadness – such is life. I look forward to 2020; it should be an exciting new year. The husband, the Bell and I wish you joy in the new year!
In celebration of the new year, I am putting up Christmas decorations and cleaning out closets and files. I get great satisfaction in starting the year off with a clean slate. I resolve to get caught up reading all my gardening magazines!
After the house, I plan to start working on the garden. Sadly, the garden has been ignored of late. Every time I look at the garden I feel mortified for the shape it’s in. But things are looking up – I have some time to devote to the garden!
Like magic, with the coming of the new year, a procession of plant catalogs has been arriving at my door. I adore spending time perusing the glossy pages filled with beautiful plants, wishing and planning for the new year. My excitement builds as I carefully mark each page containing desirable plants – then the pocketbook rebels, reality sets in, and the list gets shorter.
2020 catalogs are filled with collections of the practical and the extravagant. A multitude of time-tested species have been bred to withstand the extremes of our climate while old faithfuls have been jazzed up with exotic new color combinations.
One of the new plants I want to add to the garden is ‘Wicked Witch’ coleus (Plectranthus scutellarioides). I always have room for coleus in the garden. They provide spectacular color to the garden, standing up to the stress of our summer heat and humidity. This new offering has leaves colored a rich burgundy with scalloped edges in shocking chartreuse. One of this coleus’ best features is the rarity of blooms which allows the plant to focus its energy on the stunning leaves.
Garden Crossings is the source of Wicked Witch.
An old faithful that has been jazzed up is an Amaranthus hybrid, ‘New Mexico’ which has flowers that are deep red and buff. The striking color combination makes this tall, flowering plant the perfect addition to the back of your border.
‘New Mexico’ should be grown from seed. Native Seeds introduced this amazing amaranthus, and the source for seed is Select Seeds.
There is a new caladium I covet. ‘Splash of Wine’ caladium (Caladium hortulanum) has long lasting, leathery leaves. The large, white to pink leaves have green veins with a dusting of raspberry pink spots. You can find this at Garden Crossings.
I’m in love with ‘Sound of My Heart’ daylily (Hemerocallis hybrid). This dependable re-bloomer has five-inch pastel, pink flowers, with a wine-red eye, purple picotee and ruffled edges. It is another offering from Garden Crossings.
‘Eyeconic Plum Lemonade’ (Rosa hybrid) is one of my desires. The compact shrub rose will produce a multitude of lavender blooms with a dark purple center. This beauty can be found at Regan Nursery.
These are a few of the new selections available to you in 2020. Of course, I want them all!
With the year swiftly racing to a close, it’s time to consider what needs to be done in the garden. The winter season is a time to get caught up on chores while the garden sleeps. In our area, the garden doesn’t sleep so much as nap. It’s important to take advantage of what little time we have to get ready for spring. The larkspur is already popping up everywhere!
To protect your plants, mulch your beds with pine bark, oak leaves, cypress mulch or hay. Make sure the mulch is three to four inches deep to be effective. Not only will the mulch protect the roots, it will keep the weeds down.
You may still set out transplants of petunias, snaps, pansies, violas, sweet alyssum and ornamental cabbage and kale. Prepare the beds before planting by working in several inches of organic material.
If you were energetic and prepared tulips, hyacinths and daffys for spring bloom, it’s time to plant. You have until the first weeks of January. Be sure to pick a sunny site and amend the soil with organic material. Work in cottonseed, alfalfa, along with compost. For a stunning spring bed, plant bulbs among masses of pansies, violas, sweet alyssum or dianthus.
Cool weather greens make a nice addition to your flowerbeds and food for the table. The bronze leaves of ‘Red Giant’ mustard, blue frills of ‘Dwarf Blue Curled Scotch Vates’ kale and chartruse leaves of ‘Black-seeded Simpson’ lettuce will provide sensational color to a dreary winter garden.
Cut back mums, coneflowers, lantana and Mexican bush sage to ground level as soon as frost has killed their foliage. Feed annuals with a soluble plant food such as 15-30-15 to encourage blooms. Be sure to keep winter flowers watered during dry weather. Watering before a cold front helps protect plants from freeze damage.
The countdown for the new year is fast approaching and with it the time for new beginnings. It is time to consider a resolution to improve your gardening experience.
I like to tell everyone I’m a lazy gardener, but truth be told, organization and doing it right the first time saves on time and labor.
Each of us has only so much time to devote to the garden. With that in mind, be sure that your garden isn’t too large. After all, gardening should be a joy, not a chore.
It’s time to check your garden journal and see what worked and what didn’t. If you aren’t keeping a journal, it’s a good time to start one. Write down the names of the plants you add to the garden and how they perform along with chores you have completed. It will save you time and money in the future.
Keep your tools in good repair and nearby. You never know when you might get the gardening bug, and your equipment should be easily accessible. I keep my tools in my little red wagon, ready to go to whatever part of the garden I need to work. Good, all-weather garden shoes are as important as your tools. I keep a pair at every outside door –never know when I might want to roam around the garden.
Take time to stroll through your garden every day. Use this time to reflect and enjoy the changing beauty. This time in the garden will help you notice problems while they are small enough to deal with.
Before you go to a nursery to shop for supplies and plants, be sure to make a list. This will help save you from purchasing supplies when you already have them. Take advantage of end-of-season sales of pots, fertilizers and other supplies. When purchasing plants at those end-of-season sales, be sure to check each plant carefully – making sure they aren’t root-bound, water stressed, or diseased.
Mulching your garden is a sure way to cut down on weeding and watering. It also helps prevent disease.
With the drought and horrible heat, the garden has had a hard time. I have lost a few established roses and other plants that normally do well. It is smart to take these conditions into account when planning future plantings because the weather forecasters are saying more of the same is in our future. To maximize your success this next year, plant low maintenance perennials and shrubs instead of annuals to conserve water, fertilizer and time. Use annuals in small pockets of color in the garden or in containers. Forget fussy plants.
Don’t try to do everything at one time – instead do a little every day.
I find gardeners are an optimistic lot, filled with curiosity and an enduring love of nature. We live a life filled with challenge and beauty. Make a resolution to join us and work the soil!
Happy gardening.