Not our first virus-go-round

I can remember exactly where I was in the A.C. Jones High School parking lot when I heard about President Kennedy’s assassination in 1963—we were decorating Paulette Bauer’s car for that afternoon’s homecoming parade.
Likewise, I clearly remember going to Al’s office at Coastal Bend College after I finished teaching my 8 o’clock Spanish class and finding it crowded with a group of faculty members listening to the radio news about the 9/11 attacks on New York’s Twin Towers.
However, unlike those tragic events which affected all of us, there was no sudden beginning to the COVID 19 pandemic. In December we began hearing about the disease in Wuhan, China, and by January had spread to European countries. But it wasn’t until late February that the first deaths from the coronavirus were reported in Washington State, and we began to pay more attention. Now that’s all most of us are thinking about.
On March 14, we decided to postpone the Beeville Concert Association’s March 22 concert by Soprano Emily Pulley, with Beeville native Rolando Salazar (the assistant conductor of the Atlanta Opera) as pianist. We also postponed the April 3 concert by the Better Halves, an Austin couple who sing bluegrass, country and folk music. On March 14, it didn’t seem necessary, just a good idea.
However, in the next couple of days, everything was being cancelled: church services, Lenten Luncheons, club meetings, school, athletic and many other scheduled events. Karen Benson started a group email letter for our weekly lunch group—which obviously had to stop meeting—and labeled March 15 “Day One.” As of this writing (March 31), we are at “Day 17,” with the prospect of many more to come.
None of us have ever seen anything remotely like this pandemic. The 1918 “Spanish flu” is the closest any historians can think of. None of us can remember that dreadful time (which, as I wrote in my last column, did not originate in Spain but in the U.S., spread to Europe by American soldiers).
My late Uncle Fred Chesnutt told a story about that pandemic. My Grandmother Chesnutt’s sister Mamie lost her first husband, Lewis Maples, to that flu. In those days, family and friends gathered in the small community cemeteries to dig the graves. My Grandfather Chesnutt showed up at the Lebanon Cemetery, just west of the Cadiz community, on a cold, dreary, late December morning after he had heard about his brother-in-law’s death, to join the digging crew. Only he WAS the digging crew! He dug all day, until finally someone else showed up late in the afternoon. Papa told his family that he didn’t want to be buried in that lonely, forlorn cemetery. Consequently, he, my grandmother and several family members now rest in Beeville’s Glenwood Cemetery.
And I sincerely hope the 2020 pandemic contributes no new graves to any local cemeteries.
As we stay at home to avoid contact with anyone exposed to the virus, we are bombarded with information from television, newspapers, radio and internet. In 1918, I presume that people read about the flu pandemic in newspapers, their only means of communication other than word-of-mouth.
Because of our technology, we know about the worldwide extent of COVID 19, both the sad statistics and some happy stories about people dealing with the required social isolation. We have seen videos of Italians singing “together” from their individual balconies—and clapping for the heroic health care workers taking care of their many virus victims.
Creativity has been engaged by people staying home. Claire and Mel Vatz of Pittsburg wrote and recorded new lyrics for Simon and Garfunkel’s “Homeward Bound,” changing it to “We’re All Home Bound,” with lyrics about toilet paper, staying home—and wondering about when it will end. If you haven’t already heard it, you can go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k0ci5EYb9qA.
If you’d like a livelier tune you can dance to (good home exercise) you can watch Spanish singer Ariel de Cuba’s salsa-inspired track “Quédate en casa” (“Stay home”) which he wrote, sang and recorded in one day with his son and daughter to encourage people to stay home and avoid spreading the coronavirus—including covering your mouth with your elbow. They hope the song will “transmit a message of hope and unity between people, the recognition of professionals who fight against coronavirus, and above all, encouragement with the help of rhythm and melody.” (You can enjoy at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TExkP8vNB4k.)
If you want beautiful music, you can watch the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” with all the musicians playing from their individual homes and the music expertly edited together. Again, you can find it on YouTube.
Then there were some postings some readers can identify with:
“I’m so excited it’s time to take the garbage out. I wonder what I should wear?”
“After years of wanting to thoroughly clean my house but lacking the time, this week I discovered that wasn’t the reason.”
It’s good to laugh and create as we stay at home through this crisis—but the most important thing we can do is to thank the grocery store and other essential service employees who make our survival possible—and especially our heroic medical professionals taking good care of us—sometimes at the risk of their own lives.