Officers buy new bike for boy who lost his to theft

BEEVILLE – When a 6-year-old boy’s bicycle was stolen from in front of his house, some heroes in blue decided to take action.
On March 30, Jonathan Stone Jr. and his 3-year-old brother, Caiden, both had placed their bikes near the doorstep of the Stamper Street home the brothers share with their parents, Jon and Amanda, before going in the house.
“We came to put them in, and (my bicycle) was gone,” Jonathan said.
Amanda posted about the theft of the bike – which was a gift from Jonathan’s grandfather when the family moved from Littleton, Colorado – on the Beeville News Facebook page, where it caught the attention of some members of the Beeville Police Department.
“The young man, we read, had his bike stolen,” said Police Chief Robert Bridge. “All indications were that this young man would dress up as a policeman or a superhero and ride his bike all the time.
“When I saw that, it struck a chord with me. It’s not right for someone to steal a little boy’s bike like that.”
The next day, a group of officers arrived at the Stone’s home.
“Detectives and multiple police officers came to the house. At first I was nervous,” Amanda said. “They asked questions about (Jonathan’s) favorite color and what kind of bike he would like.”
The officers left for a short time and returned with a new bicycle and helmet, backpacks full of construction paper for Jonathan and Caiden, and hamburger meat and other food staples for the family.
“We’re not starving by any means, but they brought all of this cool stuff,” Amanda said.
The Stone family has been overjoyed with the kindness shown to them by residents of Beeville. Amanda said prior to the police officers arriving at their home, some Facebook users had offered to get a new bike for her son.
“Everybody has been so kind and so nice and so willing to help,” she said. “I’m not used to that.”
Bridge said, “We’re not always able to fix every wrong in Beeville. But when the Lord blesses us to be able to do so, we can.”