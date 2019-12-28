BEEVILLE – Kiarrah Garner of East Huntington Street could hardly contain her excitement as she smiled, jumped up and down and clapped her hands at the sight of the new bicycle presented to her by Police Chief Robert Bridge.
The bicycle was one of 62 donated by Three Rivers-based Eagle Ford Reclamation Co. for distribution in this year’s H-E-B and Aztec Chevrolet Christmas in Beeville giveaway Monday morning. In addition to bicycles, presents and enough food for a bountiful Christmas feast were delivered to 88 families in Beeville and Skidmore, said Aztec’s Business Development Manager Miranda Bohac. Store and dealership personnel delivered the items along with local veterans and members of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, Beeville Police Department, Bee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Bee County Emergency Management.
“It just kind of warms your heart to be able to make sure some small child is going to be able to have a decent present,” Bridge said.
Joann Perez, whose family has hit hard times as of late, answered the door with her daughter and son in tow. She said she was shocked at the sights and sounds of fire engines with blaring sirens gathering in front of her East Hefferman Street home but said the outpouring of generosity made her feel “blessed, grateful.”
She added, “We appreciate everything.”
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.