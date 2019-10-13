Passing along love of gardening, celebrating Arbor Day in fall

October has arrived along with skeletons, bats and giant spiders. Can little ghouls and goblins be far behind?! I love this time of the year – after all I met the husband in October 54 years ago on Halloween. Oh my – does that make me old?
One of my fun projects for the Halloween season was dressing gold skulls with succulents for the courtyard walls. The skulls were purchased last year for our 50th wedding anniversary party. I brought the skulls out of storage and dressed them up with moss and cuttings of Sedum furfuraceum, Echeveria, Huernia and Sedum acre. It’s amazing what you can do with a little hot glue, moss and succulents.
The succulents store water in their leaves, and their odd shapes make them perfect for the project. They will remain attractive attached to the moss for weeks with an occasional mist of water. After the holiday just remove them and place them in the soil where they will grow.
I spent a fun-filled afternoon with members of the A.C. Jones High School Garden Club. They plan on having a booth at Bee Fest on Oct. 19 and will have succulent gardens with a ghoulish accent for sale. Pumpkin lanterns that no longer worked but were too cute to toss were repurposed into mini succulent gardens. I fed the students cupcakes, and we worked on making the little gardens. In addition to the pumpkins the garden clubbers used terracotta containers to create mini gardens with a skeleton hand poking up among the succulents. Hope you will drop by their booth and purchase a Halloween themed succulent garden from these enthusiastic gardeners. The funds will help support their community projects.
The A.C. Jones Garden Club, along with other youth groups from all over the county, took part in the Coffee Barrel’s Fall Community Garden. It was a HAPPENING with music, food and youth groups from the college, youth organizations and schools in the county. The young people planted donated transplants of vegetables in raised beds located on the grounds of the Coffee Barrel. They will spend time caring for the vegetables and will learn valuable lessons from the experience of supplying fresh produce to those that need it.
The husband and I went by on planting day and had a chance to see firsthand the enthusiasm of the youthful gardeners – so encouraging. Drop by the Coffee Barrel – some of the produce will be used to make nutritious meals; the rest will be available to anyone that wants them. This is a great way to get fresh veggies into the diet of Bee County’s citizens.
Gardening with the young ones reminds me of memories of my childhood experiences with my father, grandmother and great-grandmother. Time spent outdoors watching things grow, eating amazing meals fresh from the garden and sharing produce with our elderly neighbors are powerful memories. Those memories are the basis of my love of gardening.
One of my favorite childhood memories was time spent climbing in our trees and swinging from ropes playing Tarzan. We value our trees in South Texas, especially in the summer when the heat is beating down and cooler weather is a distant dream. Childhood memories and many practical reasons have us planting trees. Traditionally, Arbor Day occurs in January. The optimum time to plant trees in South Texas is the fall with its milder temperatures. While rain has been scarce, September is usually one of our wettest months. Planting a tree in the fall allows the tree to establish a strong root system before the heat of summer.
When considering adding a tree to your landscape, be sure to use the four rights. Plant the right tree, in the right place, in the right way, at the right time of the year. Following these rights will increase the odds of the sapling’s ability to adapt to the landscape.
Consider diversity when making a choice on what type of tree to plant. Diversity makes for a healthier urban forest in the event of disease or insects. While oak wilt hasn’t arrived in Bee County, it is something we must be aware of. Planting different types of trees lessens the damage to your landscape if one type of tree takes a hit.
When choosing that perfect tree to add to your landscape, be sure to consider mature height and spread. Consider whether the tree has potential disease or insect problems. Other issues to consider include whether the tree has fruit or nuts, flowers or excessive leaf drop.
Be aware of power lines when planting. Also consider how close the mature tree will be from buildings. After you have selected a tree, plant it at least 15 feet from the side of the house or 10 feet from the corner to allow for the mature size. Don’t plant trees too close together; that way they will reach their natural shape and size.
Most important – don’t plant a $100 tree in a $10 hole. The hole is critical for establishing good tree root growth. If your soil is clay and you only dig a round hole a little bigger than the root ball, you are dooming the tree to a slow death. The roots will grow in a circle and strangle the tree. It’s like planting the tree in a giant cement pot. Make sure the hole has some angles to force the roots to grow in different directions.
Plant the tree at the same depth as the root ball or plant an inch or two above in order to allow the tree to settle. Dig the hole two or three times larger in diameter than the current root ball.
Keep the soil you remove and break it up. Use it to backfill around the new tree with the native soil, without amendments. Research has shown that trees grow better if you only use the native soil that has been broken up instead of adding soil amendments. Be sure to pack the soil in good around the roots to eliminate air pockets. Make a temporary soil wall around the edge of your hole to allow water to remain near the root ball. Be sure to remove the dam after a year to encourage root growth beyond the original hole.
After planting ... mulch! Use three to four inches of mulch. Mulch keeps the soil moisture and temperature warmer in winter and cooler in summer. Mulch helps keep down the growth of weeds and grass which compete for water. It also helps keep the weed whackers away!
Trees bring value to your landscape, providing shade which reduces your air conditioning and heating bills. Planted in the right location, trees will provide wind breaks. Their beauty increases the aesthetic value of your home. Trees stir our souls, inspiring poetry and paintings. Plant a tree and bring a little beauty into your life.
Texas A&M Forrest Service has launched texasforestinfo.tamu.edu/txscenicviews/ website. The website helps you locate impressive fall foliage as well as spring wildflowers throughout the state. You will reap untold health benefits from this exposure to the great outdoors while enjoying the beauty of Texas’s scenic views.
Happy gardening.