Pawliks honored with Family Land Heritage Distinction

George West – Leonard and Betty Pawlik of George West were recognized recently as 2019 Texas Department of Agriculture Family Land Heritage honorees in a ceremony held in the historic House Chamber of the Texas Capitol in Austin. The couple worked, lived and raised their family in Beeville prior to moving to George West.
Sharing congratulatory remarks, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller shared, “For more than a century, you and those who came before you, have made agriculture a way of life and, in so doing, have made Texas a state rich in history and productivity.”
On July 21, 1919, Frank Pawlik purchased 97.12 acres of land in Live Oak County. This property, located 4.5 miles west of George West, was to be the foundation for his family for generations, land that now serves as the heritage of generations to come.
The core of agriculture in Texas remains the family-owned farm or ranch. The ownership and care-taking of family farms and ranches by generations of Texas families is not only central to the economy, it is the cornerstone of Texas heritage. Frank Pawlik is one of many who shared in the proud agricultural legacy of Texas.
Frank Pawlik came to the United States in 1890 from Silesia, Prussia, at the age of 39. After settling in Myersville, he sharecropped until 1911 when he and wife Maria purchased 128.3 acres in Meyersville, DeWitt County. The couple had nine living children: Teofel, Gertrude, John, Mary, Frances, Margaret, Walter, Anton and Stanley.
In 1919, Frank sold the land in DeWitt County and moved to George West. By Jan. 1, 1920, Frank had purchased 331.46 acres and was raising cattle, hogs, poultry, cotton, corn and other vegetables. Frank died in 1922, willing the land to sons Walter, Anton and Stanley, who continued to farm the land together, continuing the legacy built by their father.
In 1934, Stanley Pawlik acquired the title to the original 97.12 acres, plus 80 acres he and Anton purchased in 1926. With his wife, Justina, Stanley raised six children: Aggie, Grace, George, Gladys, Leonard and Mitchell.
In 1983, Leonard J. Pawlik, son of Stanley Pawlik and grandson of Frank Pawlik, acquired 177.12 acres of the Pawlik homestead. This included the original 97.12 acres purchased by Frank Pawlik. Over the years, Leonard and wife Betty expanded their acreage. They continue to reside on this land and raise cattle. They have also raised three children: Patricia, James and Rebecca.
For more than 40 years, the Texas Department of Agriculture has honored the legacy of the family-owned farm or ranch. The Family Land Heritage program recognizes family farms and ranches engaged in continuous agricultural production for 100 years or more. More than 5,000 Texas family farms and ranches have been honored over the past four decades.