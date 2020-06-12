PETTUS – A handful of the traditions were dropped this year as the Pettus seniors walked the stage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flower ceremony was omitted, and the students were quickly ushered out at the commencement’s close to keep in line with state social distancing guidelines.
It didn’t diminish the accomplishment of these graduates.
Carissa Martinez, salutatorian, said, “It feels like just yesterday I was a little girl graduating kindergarten.
“How did 12 years fly by so fast, and why did nobody tell me to slow down and enjoy every second of every day because those days were going to become ‘the good ole days’ so soon?”
Julien Lawson, the valedictorian, will leave this school and head to Texas A&M University in College Station where he has been accepted into the Corps of Cadets.
“I recently passed my audition on the snare drum and have been accepted into the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band,” Lawson said. “I will major in microbiology and plan to attend medical school at Texas A&M University in College Station because of its emphasis on rural medicine.”
Lawson, during his speech to fellow grads, reminded that many of them were born soon-after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“Today, as we graduate and enter the world as adults, we are again facing unprecedented times. Never before in history has the entire world come to a pause,” he said.
“Schools stopped.
“Travel stopped.
“Entertainment stopped.
“Even Wall Street stopped for the first time in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
These students saw the world they know come to a near standstill as so many people, including students, were ordered to stay home.
“We have learned about things such as how to practice social distancing and what essential and non-essential workers are,” he said. “But mostly we have learned that we miss one another when we are ordered to stay home.”
Despite missing so many lasts, there are so many memories he will carry with him into college.
Those memories are centered around the students he met in kindergarten that remained his friends throughout his years there.
His drive to attend Texas A&M began at about 9 when he learned to play piano.
“My marching career began in the seventh and eighth grade on bass drum and snare drum throughout high school as well as the tenors,” he said. “It was during this time that my parents began to take me to Texas A&M football games. I realized not only did I want to go to Texas A&M College Station, but also it became my dream to be in the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band.”
This past April, he made that dream a reality.
It seems certain that it won’t be the last dream to become a reality for a member of the Pettus ISD class of 2020.
