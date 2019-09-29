Planting the fall garden: Ecology cited as key

September has been filled with birthday celebrations – the daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law and sister. I count the grandson since his birthday is Aug. 28. I have spent a lot of time in the kitchen baking – each expects decorated sugar cookies along with their birthday loot!
September has brought more than birthdays – it’s brought a change in the weather. A little rain and milder temperatures have revived the garden. The second season is about to begin!
If you want that glorious fall display, it’s time to get busy. So clean those beds of any lingering plants from your summer garden. Remove weeds and diseased plants. Till in organic material, using a mix of compost, manure and organic mineral powders to enrich the soil along with a spray-on soil activator. Soil is a living web of microorganisms and earthworms and requires nutrients to feed them. They in turn feed your plants.
Fall is a good time to improve your garden design. Consider a well-planned border of shrubs, small ornamental trees, perennials and small pockets of annuals that will provide color and interest during our long growing season. Low maintenance color from native and Texas hardy perennials will provide large savings in water and fertilizer.
The key to success is to match growing conditions appropriate to each plant’s specific needs. Remember gardening is about ecology – be aware of a plant’s habitat. All principals of natural plant communities in the wild apply in the garden. All organisms are present – not just plants take part. Insects pollinate, plants feed insects and animals, and soil organisms recycle debris, which nourishes plants – new life. Gardens are botanical melting pots of thousands of years of global plant trading.
Well-prepared beds are the key to a successful garden. Good soil allows plants to thrive and multiply while plants decline in poor soil. Soil in the county is alkaline, ranging from black gumbo to caliche. A soil test will determine what type of soil is present and how to improve it. Soil test bags and instructions are available from the Extension Service. For a small fee, they will send your sample to A&M. You will receive a report on soil texture, pH and nutrient level.
A fresh layer of native hardwood mulch will spruce up a tired garden. The wonderful thing about mulch: more bang for the bucks. Mulch helps keep down the weed population, regulate the moisture level and soil temperature as well as dressing up the garden.
Plant budded pots of chrysanthemums in containers in high impact areas. In order to achieve the best results when planting chrysanthemums in the garden, choose locations having at least a half-day’s direct sunlight. They prefer well-drained soil and with plenty organics worked in. Plant flowers in drifts of five to seven plants of one color for the most impact. If you haven’t fertilized your lawn, do so now.
Lightly prune your roses – don’t cut back more than a third. This will encourage blooms. Save the heavy pruning for Valentine’s. Feed them a mix of compost, alfalfa and cotton meal and mulch them to protect their roots.
Plant transplants of celosia, globe amaranth, petunias, zinnias, marigolds, coleus, alyssum, melampodium, snapdragons and impatiens. It’s still too early to plant pansies and violas. Daylilies, yarrow, purple coneflowers and irises are a few plants that may be set out now. Sow seeds of larkspur and poppies. Spring bulbs should be planted now.
Many mid-spring bloomers such as the sages and grasses come into their own and flower strongly with the cooler fall weather. Fall perennials such as fall rain lily, autumn joy sedum, obedient plant, rudbeckia, coreopsis, salvia and mums provide exceptional color to the garden.
Later in the fall plant spring-flowering bulbs such as tulips, daffodils, Dutch iris, ranacuals, anemones, snowdrops, crocuses and cool weather flowers such as stock, pansies, foxglove, hollyhock, sweet pea, flowering cabbage, kale, snaps, petunias, and larkspur. Wildflower seed should be planted toward the end of October and November.
Spring and summer blooming perennials may be divided from now through early fall. Mulch new plantings and transplanted divisions and keep watering them regularly until the first frost. Don’t fertilize when planting in the fall. Feeding may encourage a flush of new growth that could be damaged with an early frost.
Fall is the perfect time to add new perennials, shrubs and trees to the garden. Plants will quickly become established. Over the fall and winter the plant root systems will become established, giving them an edge when the unrelenting heat of summer returns.
Prune crepe myrtles, removing spent flowers and seed heads to encourage one more blooms before frost. Save any major pruning for December and January when trees are dormant.
The fall vegetable garden can be very rewarding. Soil preparation is critical to plant growth. Make sure you work in plenty of organic matter. This will improve drainage and fertility which are common problems in our region. Use raised beds and mulch young plants. We have a narrow window of time in the fall when warm season veggies can effectively ripen. Planting too late can lead to disappointing results.
Gardening can help you stay fit for life. In most cases it will lower stress, alleviate depression and raise self-esteem! Gardening gives you a chance for self-expression and creativity along with moderate exercise that can lower cholesterol, drop blood pressure – at least most of the time! It contributes to muscle endurance, flexibility and strength.
The rain has brought unwelcome guests to the garden. Fire ants are popping up in unexpected places. Fire ants are responsible for $6 billion in damage annually. Fire ants arrived in the states from Argentina in the 1930s leaving their natural enemies behind. As a result, their population is 10 times that of their native country.
Thankfully, the USDA Agricultural Research Service (AES) scientists have been busy trying to find natural enemies of imported fire ants. Their latest discovery: a virus, Solenopsis invicta-5 (SINV-5) in fire ants in their native Argentina has the potential to be a biological control agent. SINV-5 is found in fire ants in Argentina, not North America.
Entomologist Steven Valles with ARS Center for Medical Agricultural & Veterinary Entomology (CMAVE) of Gainsville, Florida collaborated with entomologists in Argentina. They gathered 180 native colonies, used genetic techniques to discover SINV-5.
They found five other viruses. Some viruses reduced fertility and lowered body weights in infected queens which reduced possibility of establishing a successful colony. Some viruses alter worker ant feeding behavior which leads to colony starvation. CMAVE published their study in 2018.
In a California study, they released three bio control agents – parasitic fungus (Kneallhazia), different virus (Solenopsis invicta-3) and two species of fire ant decapitating flies in a desert climate. The ants inhabited irrigated urban landscapes with this project. To determine if these bio control agents would also survive in a desert environment, scientists surveyed several Palm Springs sites in 2014. They collected ants and tested for the presence of pathogens or flies. No flies but both SINV-3 and SINV-5 were detected in three sites. They established naturally in 75% of nests up to seven miles from test site.
Since 1990s scientists from USDA Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and Florida Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Service (FDACS) are rearing South American parasitic Phorid flies. The flies lay an egg inside the ant; the egg hatches, and the larva moves to the head and decapitates the host. The scientists were trying to establish flies successfully in California. So far, all attempts have failed. Scientists sent fire ants from Coachella Valley to Florida and exposed them to two species of decapitating flies in FDACS/APHIS rearing facilities. Infected ants shipped flies back to Coachella Valley. Two to three years later all three biological control agents had spread from original release areas in valley. They have steadily spread. They plan to survey area in the future to see how much more the population has spread.
Several years ago, forward-thinking residents from the Mineral area collected and transported fire ants to A&M, College Station and had them infected with Phorid flies. They brought them back to Mineral and released them into their original colonies. They noticed the fire ants went a little crazy whenever the flies were around. That seems like a positive result – the ants seemed to realize the flies were their enemy.
The results of the scientists’ studies look promising. Having been stung more times than I can count, I certainly hope they succeed!
Happy gardening.