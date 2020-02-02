Pressing onward to the next edition

“You’ve been there a long time,” a lady at a federal office in Corpus Christi told me recently.
At first, I thought she was talking about the hours I had spent in the waiting room after taking a number and a seat. However, on second thought, I realized she was referring to the 42-plus years I had worked behind the same desk at Beeville Publishing Company.
Perhaps, it really was two or three different desks, but that’s still a long time to remain at the same job in the same office in the same town. It’s pretty amazing that I have been employed at this newspaper for almost one-third of its 133-year existence.
Where to begin when describing the many changes I have witnessed as a reporter/copy editor, editor, then a fourth generation co-publisher of the Bee-Picayune?
I can remember my university journalism professor saying, “Why not start at the beginning?”
My first memories of the family newspaper are as a child, even riding on the company’s decorated float in the Bee County Centennial parade back in 1958 with my grandparents (George and Julia Atkins) and parents (Fred and Joyce Latcham), dressed in period attire from the late 1800s.
As a youth I worked several years as a paperboy, earning spending money by delivering newspapers to the kind people at the downtown stores along my route on North St. Mary’s Street.
Summers were spent doing odd jobs like taking inventory (counting pens, pencils and paper, etc.) at our office supply store. It later was sold and moved down main street (now known as LMC Business Products).
Then my brother and I learned how to clean and repair typewriters (a craft I mistakenly thought would be valuable for decades) before I became old enough in my teenage years to begin work in the back shop.
Recollections are indelibly imprinted from those “sweat shop” days working with hot metal, dusty type cases and heavy machinery such as the Goss Cox-O-Type flatbed letterpress, linotype machines, handfed presses, chases and forms, pigs, mats, leads and slugs.
It was a dirty job, but I loved it, especially the smell of ink and newsprint – although several of the guys were missing fingers.
Once, I accidentally killed out the front page when a turtle (metal table on wheels) turned over and spilled all the type in a jumble with me on the pressroom floor.
Bernard McWhorter, our longtime shop foreman, took one look at me with disgust and yelled for the typesetters to get back to their posts to remake the front page. Thankfully, I wasn’t badly hurt; just bruised and humbled.
In addition to Bernard, I fondly remember print shop employees Irvin and Mike McWhorter, Bill Stubbins, Jimmy Crockett, Lakin Miller, Felipe Rodriguez and Wayne Jewel.
After turning 18, I shared in a time-honored tradition of slipsheeting sections of the paper with advertising inserts until well after closing time and stacking the complete editions by the back door for delivery to the post offices and grocery stores. Then my friends, Teles Gomez and Eddie Gomez, and I would slip out and grab a beer or two.
Later, when I returned home after college, the newspaper had made the transition to “cold type,” first using copy punched on pink tape by girls on Compugraphic Autotapes, or “perforators.” The stories were produced on Kodak film and cut out with a knife and pasted up on page grid sheets (produced in bulk by the Victoria Advocate) on large layout tables.
I still have the framed column by Camp Ezell, retired longtime editor of the Bee-Picayune, congratulating me on my first bylined article appearing in print in August 1977.
I was blessed to have started working in the editorial department with a young, multi-talented staff which included Roy McNett, Craig Bird, Mike Bedwell and Barbi Powell.
My first assignment was to cover the school beat, as the editor believed that to be relatively harmless for the rookie. However, one of my first stories was to cover the firing of a longtime Beeville ISD principal in front of a hostile audience packed into the high school auditorium late one night.
Through the years I wrote everything from city council meetings and features to columns and editorials, even obituaries. Writers usually don’t get pigeonholed at community newspapers.
After several generations of computers and cameras, offset presses, plate makers, inserters and other innovations, today’s paper is produced quite differently, using email, Apple technology and software like Adobe InDesign and Photoshop, along with our digital edition and website.
In about 50 years we’ve gone from a weekly to a semiweekly and now back to a weekly, and have purchased all the surrounding county papers which started out by printing with us.
While brother Jeff managed the business side, I mainly have helped produce the editorial end, a job made much easier with the award-winning talents of our editors, reporters and assistants (including Jason Collins, Gary Kent, Tish Dumas, Butch Cardenas, Sylvia Martinez, Scott Willey, Kevin Keller, Laura Campbell, Bill Clough, Paul Gonzales, Bruce Harper, Will Gibbs and others).
There are too many current and former employees to name them all, but just know that I and the Latcham family will always treasure their innumerable contributions and our time working together as a team.
When trying to recall favorite stories, it’s difficult to choose – from the infancy of the Beeville Boys & Girls Club and glory days of Western Week to completing the first home build of Bee County Habitat for Humanity and interviewing a homeless man with a compelling life story on the Walk to Siloam.
Some best memories, though, are of flying out over the gulf and landing on the aircraft carrier USS Lexington with other civilians as Navy guests; observing the 50th anniversary celebration of the college (a concept which originated from an editorial by my father); and helping cover President George Bush’s yearly quail hunting trips, featuring receptions with the national media and Secret Service members crammed into the coliseum.
I also must mention the priceless, longtime friendships made with our extended “family” at press conventions. (In fact, the South Texas Press Association was founded by my grandfather and other area publishers meeting in the late 1920s in San Antonio to help promote Fiesta.)
Perhaps, the most memorable gathering occurred about 25 years ago when our press group (with many children) watched a bloodless bullfight in Nuevo Laredo, after STPA officials dropped off a bag of cash to complete strangers under a bridge and we rode a bus for what seemed like an eternity through the narrow, twisting, neighborhood streets to arrive at the arena. That’s an experience that could not be replicated along the border today.
There’s no denying this has been an extremely rewarding career.
We extend our best wishes to the new owners as they carry on this paper’s storied tradition with a fresh vision, expertise and strategies to face the challenges of the future. We know they share our commitment to quality community journalism.
Our staff always tried our best to present a factual, impartial, hyperlocal news source. And, judging by the many first place plaques (even a few national awards) hanging on our office walls, I believe we succeeded.
Yet, for now I just wish to end this incredible journey with a sincere, fond and grateful...
– 30 –