Like many of you, I have had a bit more time on my hands lately. What to do? Since I prefer to be outdoors I decided to tackle my long-neglected flowerbeds. The weather was warm, the ground moist from a recent (and much appreciated!) rain, and I had a full afternoon to leisurely pull weeds. Just as I finished weeding one bed, I noticed a long earthworm slithering across the soil. It was slithering very fast for a worm. Instinctively (I am a naturalist after all), I grabbed it and discovered it was not a worm, but a slender little snake!
The snake was only about 8 inches long and thinner than a soda straw. Its light brown color made me think it was an Earth Snake. There are two species of Earth Snakes: Smooth Earth Snake and Rough Earth Snake. I expected that I could feel the slight roughness of the keeled scales of the Rough one, so I held it gently and let it coil through my fingers. As it dove between my fingers and twined around, I was surprised to see its bright orange-pink belly. So, it wasn’t an Earth Snake at all. Earth Snakes have plain white bellies.
Looking through A Field Guide to Texas Snakes by Alan Tennant, I discovered that tiny tan snakes with orange-pink undersides are Flat-headed Snakes. Tennant described them thusly: “Dorsolateral color is uniformly grayish tan except for the darker crown, whose rear border is slightly concave. Flattened from top and bottom, the snout appears rounded from above; the venter is salmon.” Taking a closer look at the snake, I noticed it did have a flattened head, almost like a little shovel. And its venter, which is herp-speak for belly, was indeed a bright salmon color.
The tiny prey items this snake feeds on include centipedes, wireworms and cutworms (generally things I would not want in my flowerbeds, anyway!) Flat-headed Snakes prefer loose, slightly damp soil in which to burrow and hunt. Historically, they were “among the most abundant of the little soil-colored serpents (that) turned up in flower beds and gardens throughout the eastern two-thirds of the state,” but their populations have been devastated by fire ants in recent years. The ants attack the underground nests of small reptiles and eat the eggs. Since Flat-headed Snakes are slow to mature (they don’t breed until their third year) and lay clutches of only one to four eggs a year, predation on even one nest can have a negative impact on the species’ population.
Although the Flat-headed Snake (Tantilla gracilis) is “technically a rear-fanged serpent with very mild salivary toxins that presumably help to immobilize its diminutive prey, the flathead snake is far too small to harm humans.” But wait, I had heard of rear-fanged snakes, like the Coral Snake. Aren’t they all dangerous? Fortunately, no, they are not.
I checked a website called Fang Facts. Snake species have evolved three different types of fangs: hinged fangs (as in rattlesnakes), short fixed fangs (as in cobras), and rear-fangs (as in Coral Snakes). A rear-fang snake is one whose teeth include an enlarged pair at the back of the upper jaw. “Fangs have evolved in the rear of the upper jaw, apparently independently, in a number of unrelated genera” of the snake family all over the world. These teeth, in some species, are grooved to channel venom into the puncture wound. But not all of the “rear-fang snakes” have the grooves, and many have not evolved a well-developed venom system. The Flat-headed Snake, for instance, has the grooved rear teeth but lacks a powerful venom.
The Tantilla genus is the group of snakes called the Crowned and Black-headed Snakes. Most of these species have either black heads or crowns; the Flat-headed is the exception. These snakes are all small and secretive. Most burrow or hide under rocks, so they are seldom seen. Given that they are not as common as they once were, and their secretive nature, I guess I should consider myself lucky to have found one. It was a pretty little thing with its smooth tan body and salmon-colored belly.
I watched it slide through my fingers as I released it back into the same flowerbed, now weed-free, and saw it disappear into the soft soil. I wished it well and a long life eating insect larvae in the shaded hollows of my garden.