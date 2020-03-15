Princely efforts of man nicknamed ‘El Sapo’

BEEVILLE – His nickname El Sapo is Spanish for toad. But Beeville’s own John Gutierrez lives his life as a prince among men.
“If you ever need me, just call me,” Gutierrez told the audience at the Bee County Chamber of Commerce banquet Feb. 27 after being awarded its Volunteer of the Year honor.
Gutierrez always seems to be helping those in need, and perhaps it is because of the inspiration he draws from his late mother, Raquel “Rachel” Gutierrez, who died in April 2018. While sick and in the hospital, Raquel would read articles about good things her son had done. Gutierrez recalled, ‘She would say to me, “Every time you put a smile on someone’s face, you put a smile on my face.”’
But Gutierrez was not always a source of joy. As Gutierrez puts it, he spent 10 years “polluting the streets of Beeville” as a drug dealer. His turning point came when the authorities caught up with him, and Gutierrez was sentenced to serve time in the Bee County Jail.
“Even if I had $100 million bond, it wouldn’t have gotten me out,” Gutierrez said.
After getting his life on track, Gutierrez went to work for Dave Moore Ford, which was where he started giving back. Following the example of philanthropy as evidenced by the Alaniz family, Gutierrez in 2010, he worked on the dealership’s Toys for Tots drive. In addition to toys, he helped collect 100 turkeys and 50 blankets to give to needy area residents.
In 2013, Gutierrez went to work for Aztec Chevrolet, where he now is a sales manager. But his helping others – including distributing food, clothes and shoes to those affected by Hurricane Harvey – has not stopped. Every year he hosts a Thanksgiving dinner, feeding 700 needy people at last year’s event.
Also last year, Gutierrez organized an effort to purchase a new wheelchair for a girl whose chair had been stolen from the back of her mother’s truck. When community leaders raised enough money, Gutierrez then organized a birthday party to present the wheelchair to the girl.
Gutierrez, a 1996 graduate of A.C. Jones High School in Beeville, is a father to Haley and a grandfather to Brayden. Though he does not have children attending R.A. Hall Elementary School, Gutierrez is the president of their parent-teacher association. The organization is saving for a new playground.
“We raised $15,000 at R.A. Hall for a new playground, and our goal this year is to raise $15,000 more,” he said.
Despite all of his efforts to give back to his hometown, Gutierrez said did not expect to be the chamber of commerce’s Volunteer of the Year. In fact, he did not find out about the award until it was announced at the banquet.
“I was very, very, very surprised,” Gutierrez said. “I had no clue.”
When it comes to the honor, he said, “It’s something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”