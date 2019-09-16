BEEVILLE – The most patriotic ceremony in town the morning of Sept. 11 had to be at R.A. Hall Elementary School.
The entire student body and faculty joined with troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, deputies from the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Beeville Police Department, firefighters from the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, emergency medical technicians from Angel Care Ambulance Service and representatives from local veterans organizations to remember the attacks on New York City and Washington D.C. exactly 18 years earlier.
The event started at 9 a.m. in the parking lot on the east side of the campus with a welcome address from Principal Belinda Aguirre.
That was followed by a short address from County Judge Stephanie Moreno.
The judge told the first through fifth grade students that she had been a student at R.A. Hall.
“No matter how far we fall, we will all get back up,” Moreno told the large gathering as she recounted the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
The judge said the memory of the falling of the Twin Towers in downtown Manhattan was not what matters to Americans. It is the courage the nation displayed as citizens came together and dealt with those responsible for the events.
“Light triumphs over darkness,” Moreno said.
The gathering recited the Pledge of Allegiance led by Emma Hughes and the Texas Pledge led by Wyatt Towner.
Lincoln Fernandez then called for a moment of silence, and students sang the National Anthem. That was followed by a Patriot Day reading by Sarah Alaniz and the playing of “Taps” by Linda Switzer.
With that, the students formed up by grade with first graders in the lead. The procession followed two men from the Bee County Veterans Color Guard who held U.S. and Texas flags.
Police cruisers led the way as hundreds of students and supporters began the walk, going counterclockwise around Kohler Park across the street from the campus.
Two large fire trucks brought in from the C.M. “Smitty” Smith Central Fire Station and a number of 911 emergency ambulances followed at the rear of the procession.
Students carried patriotic posters and a number of them waved U.S. flags as they walked around the park.
When the students made it back to the campus, a couple of faculty members had them gather at the by the street for a large “selfie” photo taken with cellular telephones.
