Spotty rains and a long, hot summer have left our pasture and yard very dry. Few plants remain, and the ones that persist are brown and “crispy.” Some plants even seem to be engulfed in a dry brown mud, making them extra crispy!
I examined a grass stem that was oddly covered by a thin shell of mud. The shell was fragile, and when I touched it, the dry mud broke apart. I was curious: What could have made such a mud tube all around the stem?
Just then a few quarter-inch long, whitish bugs crawled out of the broken tube. They looked like termites. Can termites live out in a pasture?
I researched these odd tube-building bugs and found out that they are indeed termites. But they were not the standard house-eating kind of termites. These are desert termites (Gnathamitermes tubiformans). Desert termites live underground and are found throughout the drier parts of the southwest. To feed, desert termites build mud casings around the stems of dead and dying plants and grasses. Inside these protective tubes, the worker termites eat the enclosed stems.
The cellulose (plant fiber) that the workers eat is the food for the entire colony. But cellulose is difficult for most animals, including humans, to digest. Cellulose passes through an animal’s gut undigested. Think of the dietary fiber our doctors encourage us to eat. Its purpose is to keep things moving along. It adds bulk, but no nutrients.
So how do termites break down plant fiber to get at the food energy and nutrients it contains? They have help. Inside the intestines of termites live some tiny, one-celled animals called protozoans. These little guys produce the enzymes that break down cellulose.
It’s a symbiotic relationship in which both members of the arrangement benefit. The termites get energy and nutrients from an otherwise unusable substance. The protozoans get food, moisture and protection from the dry and dangerous outside world. You can’t get much better protection, if you are tiny, than to be inside the gut of an animal! Breaking down cellulose is a good thing for the Earth, too. There are a lot of plants, thus a lot of cellulose. And more is being produced all the time. When cellulose is broken down, a food chain is completed and carbon atoms are recycled.
Desert termites go one step further with their recycling. There is good nitrogen-rich fertilizer in their feces. And they use it as a building material, too.
How and why do desert termites make those mud tubes? Keep in mind where these termites are found: the desert, right? To protect the soft-bodied insects from dehydration, they must have some sort of cover when they are not in the ground. So they build the tubes from silt, saliva and their own feces. It all sticks together nicely and quickly hardens into a tunnel around the vegetation. When the workers come up to feed on the stems, they have cool, protective chambers in which to forage. If you break open one of the tubes in the early morning you can sometimes see the termites at work.
Termites, like most ants, are eusocial organisms. They live in a colony with several castes performing specific jobs. Worker termites build the tubes and harvest the cellulose. The soldier caste protects the workers and serves as guards in the tubes. The reproductive caste, the male and female breeding individuals, called the kings and queens, stay down below producing eggs.
The king and queen termites start off as winged creatures. After a summer rain, these alates (the winged ones), as they are called, rise up in to the air in swarms. In the swarm, the males and females pair up and then fall to the ground. There they shed their wings (or bite them off!) and go off to form new colonies.
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Services state that “Desert termites feed on living, dead or decomposed plant material, but they prefer live and dead grasses and livestock manure.” In spring and summer, live grasses are the termites’ main food. In fall they feed primarily on standing dead grasses and plant litter. By releasing all the nutrients in plant matter, desert termites are extremely beneficial to the ecology of arid lands.
Desert termites promote recycling of nutrients, but that is not all they do. Their tunneling can make the soil more porous, “which improves the infiltration of rainfall and can improve plant growth in arid areas.” And all those mud casings the termites have built around plant stems are rich with their feces. As they break down and wash off, the tubes add nitrogen to the soil.
Drought conditions favor the desert termite. This is why we are seeing so many of the mud tubes in our dry south Texas pastures at this time of year. If you have never noticed the desert termites’ mud tubes, I think you will now. What a busy world lies beneath our feet!