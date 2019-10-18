Researching Texas’ Latin roots – from spooky to friendly

Texas was claimed by Spain in 1519, when Alonso Álvarez de Pineda sailed along the coast and produced the first map of this region. It remained a part of the Spanish empire until 1821, when Mexico finally gained its independence from Spain. Then Texas was part of Mexico until the 1836 war resulted in the Republic of Texas.
With more than 300 years of Spanish/Mexican history, it is only logical that Texas has many cities, towns and geographical features with Spanish names. I have previously written a couple of columns about the Texas map providing Spanish lessons, and some readers have requested another one.
Since it’s October, I’ll start with some Halloween vocabulary:
The name of the small community of Calaveras, northwest of Floresville, means “skulls,” although I have not found the reason. We’ll have to use our imagination.
In West Texas, north of Big Bend, is the Sierra Diablo, “Devil Mountains,” apparently named for their rugged, jagged, devilish peaks.
Espantosa Lake, located northeast of Carrizo Springs, used to be a stop on the Old San Antonio Road. However, because of the ghostly fog which frequently covered the lake, its name — “frightening,” “terrifying,” “horrible” — caused many travelers to avoid it. There were legends of wagons of gold and silver lost in its depths, of men having been murdered there and of its being black with alligators. In spite of its reputation, the lake is evidently a popular recreational site today.
Another Spanish legend, although not Halloween related, was that of El Dorado, “the Golden One.” I had thought the small West Texas town of Eldorado might have gotten its name from the long-searched for location of the Colombian king who was supposed to cover himself in gold dust and submerge himself in a lake. Both Spanish explorers and Sir Walter Raleigh made extensive searches in the 1500s for the area where he was said to have lived, but the only results were maps of the northern part of South America.
Indirectly, Eldorado, Texas is named for that myth, which came to be synonymous with a “rich” place. In 1895, the Anglos who settled the community south of San Angelo were proud of their location and chose the Spanish mythical name for it.
A Río Grande Valley town, La Joya, was named in the 1700s for a beautiful nearby lake which “shines in the sunlight like a jewel,” according to the early settlers in José de Escandón’s colony who arrived there in 1749.
Also in the Valley, the town of Los Fresnos, “the ash trees,” was named for a large ranch established by one of Escandón’s settlers.
When the small Valley town of Alamo was laid out in 1909, it was named for the famous San Antonio mission. However, I learned from research how the Misión San Antonio de Valero, established by the Spaniards in 1718, came to be called the “Alamo.” I knew that the name meant “cottonwood trees,” and I had assumed there were lots of them around the mission.
The mission was, indeed, in a cottonwood grove, but the tree name was not added until the early 1800s, when a company of Spanish calvary was sent to San Antonio from Álamo de Parras, Coahuila (west of Monterrey), saw the trees at the mission and dubbed it the “Álamo.” They were stationed there for more than 10 years, so the name stuck — for a long time!
Encinal, near Laredo, means “oak grove.” It was established as a railroad stop in 1883, and with many Spanish-speaking residents, the Spanish name was selected.
Chaparrosa Creek, near Carrizo Springs, was named by the Spaniards for the scrub oak in the area. The adjective “chaparro” also means a short, chubby person and is a common nickname.
And Carrizo Springs? The town’s name comes from the springs, which the Spanish explorers named for the reeds around it.
Sabinal, in the Hill Country, was founded as a stage coach stop on the Sabinal River, probably named by Spanish explorers for the many juniper trees in the area — which Hill Country residents refer to as “cedar.”
Early Spanish explorers named Palo Duro Canyon for the many cedar hardwood trees and shrubs found in the area frequented by Apaches, Comanches and Kiowas, who made arrows from the “hard sticks.”
Until I began researching this column, I had wondered why a small town on the Río Grande, south of El Paso, was named “Tornillo,” which means “screw.” The town has recently been in the news as a 2018 detention camp for migrant children, which was finally closed this past January.
The town’s name comes from the tornillo tree, common in the Chihuahan desert, which is a relative of our mesquite. The tree’s English name is “screwbean mesquite.” I learned something new!
Probably one of the newer Spanish names on the Texas map is that of Lake Amistad, a reservoir jointly developed in 1969 by the U.S. and Mexico at the confluence of the Rio Grande and the Devil’s River.
“Amistad” — “friendship” — is one of the most important words we can know, and in the current times, we need a lot more of it, especially with our neighbor Mexico.