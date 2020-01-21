3Rs for a brighter future

At the Bee County Jail, class is in session.
There, five inmates are participating in the jail’s new GED preparation course in hopes that furthering their education can lead to freedom through being able to attain work.
“We had a few people that we knew personally, and they’ve been in and out of trouble,” said Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd. “They made some poor decisions, quit school and been in and out of trouble ever since because at that age we know everything, right?
“By the time it comes around to where you realize you can’t get anywhere, can’t get a good job ... you decide to better yourself, but everything’s a roadblock. Without that certificate, everything’s a roadblock.”
But with a GED certificate, Southmayd said opportunities such as a better job or college suddenly come into focus.
Stacie Yanta, an administrative assistant at the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, is the GED program coordinator. She said that the class is taught through a partnership with Educational Service Center (ESC) Region 2. Supplies are purchased via inmates’ commissary accounts.
Since Dec. 3, students have received their instruction via videoconference with an instructor based in Alabama, every Tuesday and Thursday for one hour, Yanta said.
The New York Times in 2009 quoted a Northeastern University study that said one in 10 male high school dropouts end up in jail or juvenile detention, compared to one in 35 male high school graduates.
Southmayd hopes the jail’s GED program will reduce recidivism among county jail inmates.
“When you get out of jail, and you’re in here for a couple of months, depending on the charge, and you get out, and there’s nothing to do at home but play video games. It’s not going to be long before your day drinking and everything else, and you end up back in jail for bad choices,” he said. “But if you can get out of here and get a job, then maybe there’s a chance you can be productive.”
Joseph Ermel is a student in the class. The 34-year-old hasn’t been in a school setting since his sophomore year of high school.
“I actually fell right into place and fit in pretty comfortably,” he said.
Ermel added, “It absolutely has sparked a new interest. Since it was so long since I had been in school, I got discouraged. When I got back in the loop, I realized it was not as hard as I thought it would be.”
He hopes a GED certificate will be the catalyst to turn his life around.
“Step 1 is to get my GED,” Ermel said. “I’d like to further my education toward my field of work, which is quality control. I do welding in the oil field and in refineries. I was a lead foreman.”
One of Ermel’s classmates, Luis Mata, quit school in the ninth grade. He had started taking a GED class while in Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody and was glad when Bee County Jail began offering a class.
“It feels good that they’re offering it to us and that they’re taking the time to teach it to us,” he said.
Mata hopes to be released from jail in July, and he is eager about the possibility of getting a better job when he is back on the outside.
“I was a welder’s helper so I want to get back into welding,” Mata said.
Damian Cruz, 18, has been in custody for five months and is awaiting trial on his charge. Cruz had left school in 2018 and was set to go back to start his senior year in August. But three days before school started, Cruz was arrested.
“This means a lot, especially to my family,” he said. “I’m doing it for myself, but I want my mom to be happy for me. She wants me to finish high school.”
After earning his GED certificate, Cruz hopes to save up to further his education.
“I plan to go back to the company I worked for, in construction. Then I want to save my money and go to Del Mar College,” Cruz said.
For those whose jail time ends before the class is complete, Yanta said those inmates are connected with various programs to help them finish their GED studies. Then there is further help for students through the ESC.
“This ESC, they don’t only do job placement, but they also do craft training so they learn trade skills so they can get a better job,” she said. “(The GED program) is just opening a door for them that they didn’t realize they had before.”
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.