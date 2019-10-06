BEEVILLE – This is more than learning to arrange flowers or learning to wait tables.
For the Skidmore-Tynan students in these classes, this is about learning an industry.
Under the direction of Bridgett Reindle, the 104 students are learning about the hospitality industry, entrepreneurship and floral design.
The Career and Technology Education program begins with the hospitality and tourism course.
“It is about customer service,” she said.
Yes, the students learn the basics of being a waiter and waitress, but there is so much more that is being taught.
“They learn about the back of the house and the front of the house too,” she said. This prepares them, she said, for the growing market in Corpus Christi where tourism dollars are on the rise.
“A lot of the kids stay in the area, and there is a big hospitality industry in Corpus,” said Dr. Dustin Barton, superintendent at S-TISD.
“It is about all segments of that industry,” she said. “Anywhere we go, whether for business or pleasure, we are interacting with the hospitality industry.”
After this, the students have a choice — entrepreneurship or floral design.
For those on the business side, it is about starting up their own company.
“They develop a business plan, and it has to be from a need,” she said.
The floral design class isn’t just about flowers either.
Yes, buds and blooms are important, but so is the science behind the arrangement and the cost versus price that is key.
To that end, Reindle said that students next year will be making, and selling, homecoming mums.
“I wanted to see this year just how many flowers and how much ribbon I would need,” she said. “This year, I let them go free to see what they could come up with.
“The ones we sell will have to be a standard design though.”
As their trial run this year, the students will be selling Valentine’s Day flowers.
“We will be taking orders and selling flowers,” she said.
Reindle comes to this job, which she began in January, with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. Her speciality is watercolor.
“Here lately I have been doing more acrylics — cows and farm scenes,” she said.
What she learned in art school, she is using here.
“I want them to be able to talk about their work and why they used that flower or color,” she said. “I had to do that in my art classes.”
She also comes with a background in event and floral design, thanks to her working with her mother at Penny in Your Shoe Vintage Rental, and the knowledge of the hospitality industry from her five years working at Chili’s as a bartender.
Much of what these students are learning will be useful no matter their chosen career.
Principal Dana Scott said, “She is trying to teach a lot of the soft skills.”
Politeness, attentiveness and punctuality are essential no matter the industry.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.