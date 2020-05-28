Senior celebration

BEEVILLE – The COVID-19 pandemic has brought widespread change to the norm in multiple facets of just about everyone’s life.
Several parents of the members of the A.C. Jones High School Class of 2020 found a unique way to honor their graduates in the face of those changes.
With the help of Facebook to spread the word, a group of parents spearheaded an effort to arrange a parade for this year’s graduating class.
First responders from the Beeville Police Department, Beeville ISD Police Department, Bee County’s Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Beeville Volunteer Fire Department and Angel Care Ambulance Service led the way for the nearly 100 car-long processional.
The parade wound around most of the Trojan Mile surrounding the high school before traveling down N. St. Mary’s Street through downtown Beeville and then up U.S. Highway 59 to the U.S. Highway 181 overpass.
Seniors and their families decorated vehicles with balloons, banners, signs and window paint to celebrate the student’s accomplishments.
The parade was originally planned as a possible replacement for a formal graduation ceremony.
Fortunately, though, it will serve as just bonus recognition for the seniors after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies will now be permitted.
The Class of 2020 graduation ceremony is slated to be held Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.