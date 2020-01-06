Shop with Sheriff celebrates another successful Christmas season for Bee County youngsters

BEEVILLE – Forty-five youngsters from Bee County had the opportunity to spend $100 each buying Christmas gifts at the Walmart Supercenter Friday, Dec. 20.
The event was the annual Shop with the Sheriff spree that began here about eight years ago for kids who did not expect see much under the Christmas tree.
Each young shopper was accompanied by either a deputy sheriff, a member of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office or Bee County Jail staff and a member of the sheriff’s office Explorer Post.
As usual, when other shoppers at Walmart noticed the crowds of deputies, jailers and others following young folks around the store, many of them approached the deputies to ask what was happening.
Sheriff Alden Southmayd said he was approached by two men in the store during the event, and when they learned about it, both men reached into their pockets and pulled out large bills to donate.
The sheriff said that happens every year that he and the volunteers show up at Walmart with the kids for a Christmas shopping spree.
“It went without a hitch,” Southmayd said after the shopping was done.
“It keeps getting better and better,” he said. “We want to thank all the people who donated to make it all possible.”