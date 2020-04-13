Snow business like it

BEEVILLE – Jesse Harris never much cared for working for someone else, so he did something about it.
He left behind the world of welding and fabricating for a new career in the food industry.
And, unlike most businesses, COVID-19 hasn’t taken much of a bite out of his business.
In fact, it’s done just the opposite for Harris’ Shark Shack Shave Ice stand.
“Actually, it’s gotten busier. It’s gotten a lot busier,” the 43-year-old said between serving customers from his eye-catching teal and red trailer.
“It’s done the opposite,” he said, chuckling, as he contemplated how the pandemic has affected most businesses.
The 1995 AC Jones High alumnus said he’s surprised that the pandemic has actually helped his business, but he’s not sure that uptick in business will last.
“Long term, it will probably have some effects,” he said, “but people have got to eat and they want to treat themselves.
“That’s my take on it.
“They said during the Great Depression that the two things people did were watch movies and went out to eat to treat themselves.”
Harris is going on five years serving his version of shaved ice.
Since early 2018, he’s been serving out of his current stand, which is a tow-behind trailer that he customized for his business.
The bright teal trailer is unmistakable, as is the deep red “Shark Shack Shave Ice” wordmark on the side.
He finished the customizations on his trailer at the end of 2017 and he’s been towing it around and setting up shop in and around Beeville ever since.
“It’s just here right now,” he said. “But, I’ve done a couple of events in Kenedy. It’s just been local, within 30 minutes.”
Harris was running his own welding rig while serving shaved ice out of a temporary set-up that he would schlep to numerous events in the evenings and on the weekends for about two years.
Then, the father of one put his knowledge as a welder to use in building the Shark Shack and left his welding torch behind.
He’s been doling out icy treats ever since.
On most days, you can find the Shark Shack set up near the corner of North St. Mary’s Street and Farm-to-Market Road 351, in parking lot of Tractor Supply Company.
And if you’re worried about COVID-19, Harris has a hand-washing station set up outside the Shack and he encourages customers to place an order and return to their car while they wait.
