Song of rejoicing

Music has returned to Coastal Bend College.
Dr. James Lee is back to head the music program on the Beeville campus after its shuttering in the spring of 2013.
His return came at the request of then Interim President Dr. Carry DeAtley, who is back now as vice president of instruction and economic development.
“I had no intention of coming back,” Lee said. “That wasn’t on my mind.”
But DeAtley was persistent, and Lee saw she was trying to return the spirit of the college.
“I love this college,” he said. “A total of 30 years of my life was spent here.”
Lee accepted DeAtley’s offer and is now considered an adjunct professor teaching a flex course this semester with a more permanent course load in the spring.
“Since May she has completely turned this college around,” Lee said.
He is hoping to have four courses on the class schedule this next year.
“I would like to get the community band and the college band going again,” he said. That will depend on the hiring of an instructor.
For Lee, returning to CBC after being told by the former president that “we won’t need you anymore” wasn’t easy.
“It was very difficult to come back on campus,” he said.
Walking into the auditorium, and then the rooms where he once taught, would prove even more difficult.
These were now filled with excess supplies — nothing but storage for other departments.
These rooms now are being cleaned, and musical instruments tuned.
“It is a slow process because nothing has been going on here for nearly 10 years,” he said.
New CBC President Dr. Justin Hoggard isn’t ready to commit extensive resources to the program, yet.
“I love that he has a passion for this,” Hoggard said. “I want to do right by establishing that program.
“It is wonderful to have that level of experience.”
Having a choir at the college also could mean scholarships through the Joe Barnhart Foundation, although the students’ participation in the community choir would be a requirement.
“We have had this (scholarship) for several years,” Lee said. “We have not been able to have contact with the college students.”
With three of his four courses next semester involving singing, that means students will now be eligible for the scholarships.
Eventually he wants to expand offerings and return the drama program to the college.
“I want to get the community back involved,” Lee said.
Lee is so committed to this program that a new sign will hang in the college’s auditorium.
“This will be the new home of the community chorus,” he said. “This is where it needs to be.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.