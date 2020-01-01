During the short and often dreary days of winter, we temperate-zone humans seek out light and color. We’ve been doing it for millennia! We search out those spots of brightness that keep us going through the solstice and on into spring. Candles and bonfires have been essential, but nature provides bright spots as well.
Sometimes the spots of color come from birds. If you are lucky, and most of us in the eastern half of the U.S. are, you have Northern Cardinals coming to your yard. Cardinals will readily come to birdfeeders, especially in the winter, and in doing so brighten up backyards from Maine to Texas. Male cardinals are the richest red of almost any bird. And even though their mates are greyish-brown, they, too, have touches of red, and a bright orange beak. A pair of cardinals, perched in an evergreen conifer, displayed against a snowy background makes for a traditional holiday scene. It is no wonder that almost half of all Christmas cards feature cardinals!
We lack evergreen conifers for the most part in South Texas. Our best “green” comes from another source: the Green Jay. Green Jays sport patches of yellow, black and an eye-popping blue, but their pale green backs and wings give the species its name. Green Jays jostle cardinals at our feeders and give us our version of the “traditional holiday scene.”
Snowy backdrops are a rarity in South Texas. But we do have cold…and once in a while, ice. My poor cardinals met with a chilly water bowl this morning. Instead of a drink and refreshing bath, they went ice-skating! It is a good idea to provide fresh, warmish water in winter if cold spells last more than a few hours. People in colder climes often install a special heater in their birdbaths to keep ice from forming.
Occasionally, a bright spot of color arrives unexpectedly. Recently, the Veghs in Tuleta reported an unusual hummingbird was visiting their nectar feeders. The Veghs keep hummingbird feeders out year-round and are rewarded with Rufous Hummingbirds, wintering Ruby-throats and Buff-bellied hummers. Then they noticed a jewel-toned beauty amongst the other sippers. It had a red crown and gorget (throat) and the gorget feathers on one side were longer than on the other. In some lights, the gorget looked reddish-purple and in other lights, it flashed pinkish-red with golden highlights. It was a member of the “helmeted” hummers, the genus Calypte. This jewel was an Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna), and it was a stray from the west coast.
Anna’s Hummingbirds wander widely in their migration to Northern Mexico. They turn up in rare instances all across the U.S. Bee County has had several records of Anna’s hummers in the winter. One of the earliest reported was in 1967. In January and February of that year, Velma Geiselbrecht, J.J. Jordan and Mrs. Teal Adkins observed one in Beeville. For six weeks, that tiny jewel delighted those ladies…and made the record books!
Although they cannot be counted on to be here every year, Anna’s Hummingbirds do show up from time to time. In the winter of 2011-2012, we had one here on our farm in northern Bee County. It didn’t have quite the head color that the Vegh’s hummer has, but it was still pretty.
Plants provide winter cheer, too. Who doesn’t admire the saturated colors of the poinsettia? Evergreen conifers, even if they have to be trucked in, are decorated with lights, ornaments and ribbons to brighten our homes and doorways. However, there are native “evergreens” right here in the Brush Country. Have you ever decorated with holly? Well, we might not have true holly in South Texas, but we have Agarita. The spiky leaves of this plant are similar to those of the American Holly Tree. Of course, Agarita doesn’t have red berries until spring, but occasionally a red leaf or two will form after a freeze. And there you have it: two holiday colors on one plant!
So, let me wish you all “Happy Holidays” from the South Texas Brush Country!