“Every child is an artist.”
— Pablo Picasso
“We have definitely seen this,” said Melanie Caughrean, who is helping coordinate the painting of a mural at the Beeville Art Museum.
Nearly 60 children are helping paint this 16-foot piece that will soon hang in the park by the city’s community center.
The canvases, four in all, are divided into smaller squares, with each child drawing a butterfly of their own design inside. The children then all paint the squares, each doing some portion of each square adding their own touch to its look.
“Each butterfly was touched by no fewer than five kids,” Caughrean said as she also added a design to one of the squares.
The project began just two weeks ago with completion expected last week.
“We are teaching them how to work as a team and how to work with color,” Caughrean said. “These kids are so creative.”
As she and Sylvia Benitez, the artist overseeing this project, watch, they both agree, “There are no mistakes,” Caughrean said. “I think we have both learned that.”
For three days, spread over two weeks, these students have painted the four-piece artwork.
Why butterflies?
“Like children, butterflies are free and wonderful,” Benitez said.
Benitez said she intentionally steered far clear of bees for this project.
“People say Beeville and naturally they think of bees,” she said reminding everyone this is not the city’s or the county’s namesake.
The colors used are vibrant as the student began with the primaries of red, yellow and blue and mixed these to form the secondary.
“It definitely has a Tex-Mex feel to it,” Benitez said.
“What you see before you is the amazing beautiful work of these children,” Caughrean said.
The piece will hang in the pocket park downtown, replacing the mural that has been there since 2006.
This mural was the brainchild of Brad Braune in 2005. Like this current work, it too was painted by children at the art museum.
Tracy Saucier, executive director of the Joe Barnhart Foundation, said that a portion of the mural will hang in the museum.
An unveiling is planned for the new mural at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 as it will take time for the paint and a protectant to cure.