Beeville – Whether it be at a local sporting event – usually as the only one there in a suit and tie – or spending time with residents Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center every Sunday, Adam D. Treviño is recognized by many throughout town.
Known in the community as “Mr. T ... heavy on the T”, the second generation funeral director, embalmer and the owner of Treviño Funeral Home recently was recognized in the June 2020 issue of Texas Director, the official publication of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, for his 60 years as a funeral director and embalmer.
The family-owned business was established in 1930 in Gonzales by his father, Genaro R. Treviño. The business moved to Beeville in 1938, the same year Adam was born.
Treviño is a man of few words, but when he does speak, the wit and wisdom he shares are invaluable. And when the inevitable happens, he is the first person to whom many look for guidance and support.
Treviño is a 1959 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and, in 1960, he graduated from Commonwealth College of Science with a degree in funeral science. He began assisting his father in the family business shortly after and has served the city of Beeville and surrounding areas during their most vulnerable times for many years.
Being the owner of a funeral home in a small town also comes with its own set of obligations. Countless vacations and holidays get put on hold or canceled as Treviño seeks to be completely available to the families he serves. Many families when faced with the hardest moments of their lives are comforted by knowing that Treviño and his wife, Diana, are available on a moment’s notice to assist them.
In 2010, Treviño was honored for 50 years of continuous service as a licensed funeral director in Texas by the Texas Funeral Director Association.
“My most proud accomplishment is to be receiving this 50-year award,” he said upon accepting the award, “and for being able to serve my family, friends and my community for 50 years – and I’m still going strong.”
The first one in the office every morning and the last one to leave every evening, Treviño still does his own embalming and dressing.
“I have never used an answering service,” he added. “If you call us, no matter day or night, you are always greeted with our familiar voices.”
Treviño is happily married to his wife of 10 years, Diana Treviño, who helps runs the business. His son G.R., also has helped in the business many years with his wife, Tammy. Treviño has two sons, a daughter and numerous grandkids, nieces and nephews – along with a God-given purpose to serve others which has been his passion for the last 60 years.
Treviño contributes his success to his hometown neighborhood. “My success is the west side of Beeville, and I thank the families we have served. They are the reason we have been successful and are still in business.”
Dedicated to investing back into the funeral industry by sharing his knowledge and guiding the younger generation of funeral directors, Treviño believes in the importance of showing compassion, integrity and dedication to his families and makes sure his provisional directors see that demonstrated daily. His goal at this point in his life is to be awarded his 70 year pin.
His famous saying is “When you got it, you got it; if you ain’t got it, forget it…. And I still got it.”