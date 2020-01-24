‘Stinking lilies’ prevalent in Texas

The big clean out is getting close to being complete. I have struggled when it comes to cleaning out my closet – so hard to part with things. I have been going through cabinets – amazing how much stuff accumulates in 16 years. My closets and cabinets are breathing a sigh of relief. I have even been catching up on my pile of gardening magazines. I feel very virtuous with this effort!
I am even going down my list of garden column ideas. I keep notes on possible columns and one of the collections of notes has been there awhile. As part of my big clean out, I’m using the notes on “stinking lilies” – onions, garlic, leeks and several species of wild onions growing in Texas.
Alliums are a valuable member of the lily family. Texas is blessed with several wild species with Drummond wild onion (Allium drummondii), the most common. It has attractive white, pink or reddish flowers, and its bulbs are edible – as are the bulbs of the other wild onions. Beware the look-alike – common name false garlic or crow poison. Its name: Nothordumosc (bastard, spurious) reveals the true character of this poisonous imposter. A method of identification is its lack of the onion odor – the hallmark of the edible plants.
Native Americans and early settlers enjoyed the onion like bulbs of the wild hyacinth, which they roasted in pits lined with stones. It was so important to the Native Americans that a war was caused by white settlers trespassing on the ceremonial camas fields of the Nez Perce Indians. Death camas (Zigadenus) grows in the same areas as the edible camas and has similar onion like bulbs. True camassia have blue flowers while the death camas has creamy white, greenish or yellowish flowers. They can cause death if eaten by sheep, cattle and humans.
Onions, garlic and leeks have inspired much folklore and superstitious beliefs throughout the ages. To escape the fate of his sailors, Odysseus carried wild garlic to keep Circe from changing him into a swine. Ancient Egyptians revered the onion. They considered the spherical shape and concentric rings a symbol of eternal life. They swore oaths on onions and presented them to their gods as sacrificial offerings. Traces of onion were found in the eye sockets of Ramesses IV. They were a favorite vegetable of the Egyptians. Roman legions ate garlic in the belief that it gave them courage. There is documented evidence that they used onions to improve ocular ailments, aid in sleep and heal oral sores, toothaches, lumbago and dysentery. Garlic has a long reputation for white magic, as a defense against vampires and the plague.
In 1845, Louis Pasteur verified the antiseptic properties of garlic, and it was used as such in World War I and II. Today’s scientists are exploring the possibility that the ancients knew what they were doing when they used it to reduce hypertension. Scientists are trying to establish the plant’s abilities to lower cholesterol and fat content in blood.
If you have ever wept when chopping a strong onion (Allium cepa), it’s the chemical pyruvate. Sweet onions don’t contain very much pyruvate – the chemical which cause’s tears and hot flavor. This type of onion doesn’t keep as well as the stronger tasting onions. If you need to store your onions, you will need to go for stronger tasting onions.
Flavor and shelf life are only a part of it – onions come in different sizes, shapes and color. Different types of onions form bulbs in response to varying day lengths. This is very important when choosing the appropriate one for your area. If you choose wrong, it could go to seed before it forms a bulb or not form a bulb at all. Short-day selections need 10 to 12 hours of daylight and do well in the south. They tend to be sweet and have a short shelf life. Best known to South Texas gardeners are the ‘Vidalia,’ ‘Yellow Bermuda’ and the ‘1015 Supersweet.’
Intermediate-day onions require 12 to 14 hours of daylight and thrive in the south. They have a stronger flavor and a better shelf life. ‘Stockton Sweet Red’ and ‘Super Star Hybrid are examples of intermediate-day onions. They form bulbs in summer.
Long-day onions require 14 to 16 hours of sunlight. They are highly pungent and have a long shelf life. They form bulbs in the summer and only grow in the Upper South and parts of the north. ‘Sweet Spanish’ and ‘Yellow Globe’ are varieties of long-day onions.
Then there are the bunching onions – they don’t form large bulbs but have slightly swollen white stalks. They have several names – green onions, scallions or spring onions. Easy to grow, they can be planted in the fall or the spring. ‘Evergreen White Bunching’ is one of the best known varieties. Shallots and potato onions are smaller, milder-flavored regular onions.
Onions can be grown from seed, sets (small bulbs) or transplants. In our area, onions grow well from seed planted in the fall. There is a bigger selection available when using seeds. Growing onions started by sets and transplants is faster and easier for the novice.
Soil should be loose, well drained and with organics. In our area sow seed in the fall. Plant sets and transplants can be planted from late fall throughout the winter.
Space sets and transplants 4 to 5 inches apart—plant closer if you want to harvest some early as green onions. Push sets just under the soil surface allowing the point of the bulb to remain visible. If planting transplants, trim foliage back by half after planting.
Onions have shallow roots making it necessary to be careful when weeding. When tops begin to yellow, dig them up leaving tops on and spread out to dry in a dark place for 10 to 14 days to cure. When the tops and necks of the onion are completely dry, remove tops, brush of dirt and store in a dark, cool, airy place. Store them in mesh or cloth bags—don’t use plastic.
Gardeners have had luck planting garlic bulbs purchased from the produce section of their local grocery store. Break the bulb up into cloves and plant in rich, well-drained soil in the fall. Set cloves pointed end up, one inch deep 3 to 6 inches apart. Harvest when leafy tops fall over. Lift out with garden fork rather than pulling. Air-dry bulbs, cutting off most of tops and roots. Store like onions.
Leeks are a relative to the onion. Unlike the onion, leeks don’t form a distinct bulb. Plants grow 2-3 feet tall. The mild-flavored stem is edible and resembles a long, fat, green onion. Leeks should be planted in very rich soil. They need to be planted to grow and mature in cool weather. Plant them in the fall – cold temperatures improve the flavor. Once plants produce a lot of top growth, mound dirt around fat, round stems to blanch them (stems) white. Harvest when stem base is 1 to 2 inches in diameter. Offsets may be detached and replanted. If the leek blooms, small bulbils may appear in flower clusters – these can be planted for later harvest. I love leek soup – delicate flavor. Serve with a crusty French bread for a delightful meal.
“Stinking lilies” are an important food crop that has been in cultivation for more than 7,000 years. They are an important ingredient in many types of cuisine – enriching our culinary adventures. They are easy to grow, making them the perfect plant for the novice as well as the seasoned gardener.
Happy gardening.