Martha Tijerina
Let me begin with who I am. My name is Martha Tijerina, I am a wife, a mother to four children, a member of New Life church, a Nurse Manager at McConnell Unit and a friend to many.
I have struggled with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (Lupus) for 22 years. Regardless of my struggles, I have never let my medical condition keep me from living life. In 2021, I decided to choose a healthier lifestyle by joining Bee County Boxing Club formerly known as Blessed Hands Boxing. I was feeling better than ever until one day I didn’t. My days became winded, my pulse rate was high and catching my breath was a struggle. As a stubborn person, I attributed my side effects to vigorous workouts I was doing in boxing. As time progressed, my shortness of breath became worse while getting dressed, taking a shower or bending over to put my shoes on. After visiting my lupus doctor, he immediately referred me to a cardiologist and I was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension (PH). I was placed on oxygen and referred to a pulmonologist at Methodist BMT Center in Houston. I kept my expectations high in hopes of getting answers and a treatment plan for my new medical condition. Unfortunately I was immediately hospitalized due to high levels of heart pressure and the course of action I needed to take had me and my husband wondering what our next steps would be.
What should have been a four day hospital stay had turned into a three week hospital stay. My health declined rapidly, and I could see the fear in my family’s eyes. My son, Logan Tijerina, witnessed the nursing staff working apprehensively to stabilize me. There were times I would catch my husband silently praying and crying over me. One night I remember sleeping and the sound of a song woke me up. It was then that I knew God would carry me through my trials. Many tests, scans and bloodwork were ordered during my stay. My hospitalist examined my head one day and noticed a bump that my lupus doctor was keeping an eye on. After a CT scan was ordered my results came back positive for plasmacytoma and a bone marrow biopsy was ordered. The bone marrow biopsy was an excruciating test.
On Oct. 2, 2021, I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. My world was shaken. I was numb, shocked and trying to comprehend the word “cancer” in my head. After I was discharged I started chemotherapy two times a week which prepared my body for a stem cell transplant. This transplant would help put the cancer in remission. The course of chemo made me extremely sick, but I knew the love I had from my family, friends, co-workers and the Beeville community would keep me going. Not only was I in chemotherapy, but I also had to see other specialists for other medical conditions as well. Chemo continued until May 2022. I was able to rest for a few weeks as they prepared me for the fight of my life.
On May 30th, I received my stem cell transplant. I booked an appointment with Plush Hair Lounge in Beeville. I did not have control over losing my hair, but I wanted control of how and when I would lose it.
On June 1, I was given an aggressive form of chemo called melphalan. I was extremely ill with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and no appetite. I continued to fight my battle. My blood pressure declined rapidly and it was a very difficult time for me emotionally and physically. During my battle, I had prayer warriors, well wishes, positive vibes and the help of God’s strength. I can honestly say these all helped carry me through this time. My husband, most importantly, never left my side.
Multiple myeloma is not curable, but it is treatable and the recovery for a stem cell transplant can be up to a year. I am doing well as of now and currently in remission. I will eventually be put back on maintenance chemo, and I am not looking forward to it, but I am very grateful that I can still make memories with my family and friends as I continue to fight!