Jolene Valdez
My name is Jolene Valdez and I am a breast cancer survivor of 14 years.
In 2006, I noticed a lump under my left breast and went to the doctor. After an initial visit and x-rays, my doctor confirmed stage 2 breast cancer. An aggressive tumor was in my left breast and treatment had to start soon. The treatment included a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. The lumpectomy procedure took months of picture taking, testing, samples and getting the surgery date scheduled.
In 2007, I had taken the first initial step to being cancer free and a lumpectomy of the left breast was performed on my body as well as an additional surgery to my left underarm to detect any possible cancer spread in my lymph nodes. When the surgeon removed the tumor, he confirmed the cancer had not spread. After my surgery, I started chemotherapy and radiation. My cancer doctor suggested I take six months of chemo and suggested I take part in a study that would help relieve the chemical dosage on women where two drugs could be used instead of three.
During my six months, I lost my hair and was hospitalized for infections and chronic nosebleeds.
Throughout my experience with chemo, I am very grateful it wasn’t as invasive as other stories I had heard prior to mine.
In 2008, I successfully completed my chemo and moved on to radiation for seven weeks. My radiation went fairly quickly and wasn’t as intrusive. In 2009 I officially became cancer free.
Since then, I have always considered my situation a miracle and believe my God was watching over me.