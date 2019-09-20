It has been a long, hot summer. The 100-plus degree days and lack of rain have been hard on wildlife, even the insects. Since insects are food for so many larger creatures, knowing how well they are faring can tell you how well a whole ecosystem is doing. I decided to check on the easiest insects to find, those that form colonies.
Even a casual walk around one’s property will reveal numerous ant colonies. The most obvious, if not the most numerous, are the red ant beds. Red ants, more properly called Harvester Ants, are those familiar large ants that excavate low mounds in lawns, fields, dirt driveways and waste areas. Often a red ant bed is distinguished by a circle of bare ground more than three feet across. I found several ant beds. And they appeared to be quite healthy. There were ants, hundreds of them, each moving about and heading out on trails to forage for seeds. These ants are the primary food of the Texas Horned Lizard. When I see red ants I know that our iconic “horny toads” have a good food supply.
As I searched further I found another kind of ant bed. This one was larger, almost 6 feet across, and the several mounds that formed it were about a foot high. The shape of each mound was conical, rather like a volcano. And although the soil was dark around the bed, the mounds were whitish, indicating the ants were excavating deep down into the caliche subsoil. The ants in this bed were moving slowly, pushing grains of sand and gravel out of the entrance. Perhaps it was too hot for them to do much.
I was concerned that this colony was stressed for some reason, so I peered more closely at the ants. I was surprised to see some of the ants were tiny (almost fire ant size) but others were the size of Harvester Ants. A few were in between. My first thought was that several ant species were “at war” in this bed. But none of the ants appeared to be attacking each other. Something else was going on.
It turned out these were Leaf-cutter Ants (Atta texana). Most ant species are eusocial and have different castes to carry out the different duties within a colony. In Leaf-cutter Ants, the different castes are also of different sizes. The workers, depending on their jobs, vary in size from barely one-eighth of an inch to over one half of an inch long. According to the Animal Diversity website, “The soldiers are the largest workers, the foraging workers are medium in size, and the specialist workers are the smallest ants found in the ant colony.” So this was a normal Leaf-cutter Ant bed, with the different castes going about their separate jobs.
What do Leaf-cutter Ants do? As you might expect, they cut the leaves off of plants. However, the ants do not consume the leaves. Instead, the foragers cut the green leaves into sections to make them easier to transport back to the colony. Specialist worker ants deep in the colony cut the leaf sections into smaller bits, lick them, chew the edges to a pulp, deposit a droplet of anal fluid on them, then insert the tiny bits into the Leaf-cutter Ants’ garden.
Yes, these ants are gardeners. Unlike human gardeners, however, their horticultural specimen is not a green plant but a fungus. The ants coat the walls of the large underground chamber they have dug with a specific fungus. By opening and closing tunnels to the chamber they keep the temperature and humidity ideal for fungal growth. The ants insert those carefully trimmed and anointed leaf bits into the fungal threads. As the fungus digests the leaf matter, it in turn produces nearly microscopic vesicles at the tips of the threads. The worker ants snip off the vesicles to feed to their larvae and to eat themselves. The vesicles contain nutritive substances such as simple sugars and amino acids. Thus by cultivating the fungus, the ants have bypassed the need to produce digestive enzymes in their own guts to break down complex foodstuffs. The fungus does it for them!
Fungi normally reproduce by spores which are dispersed by the wind to new locations. Not so for the Leaf-cutters’ fungus. The ants do not allow spores to form. Instead, the ants themselves carry the fungal mass to where it is needed within the colony. Even when new ant colonies are generated, the fungus goes along.
The way this happens is amazing. A colony typically creates new queens and drones in the late spring. Before making the nuptial flight, each prospective queen grabs a wad of fungus and stuffs it in a pouch inside her mouth. If she is lucky enough to mate during the flight, she will land on suitable ground and excavate a small cavity. The first thing she does in this new home is to plaster the walls with the fungal wad. Then she lays eggs to begin the new colony.
As fascinating as Leaf-cutter Ants are, we humans are not pleased at having our personal gardens denuded of leaves, often overnight. Agricultural and forestry operations are also hard hit. But there is little we can do; poisoning the ants is unwise since their colonies extend down to the water table. We might be poisoning ourselves. Doubtless we need to learn a great deal more about Atta texana’s biology and complex social systems in order to address the problem. In The Ants (1990), authors Bert Holldobler and E. O. Wilson suggest that our goal be intelligent management of the Leaf-cutters’ populations and not their complete eradication. “Our advantage — and responsibility — lies in the fact that we can think about these matters and they cannot.”