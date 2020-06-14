That is not a bluebird in that bluebird house

A bird flew into the bluebird house that we had erected on the west side of the vineyard. Oh, good! I thought. Both vineyard houses, east and west, had residents now. We would have a fine crop of bluebirds this summer. But something bothered me about the bird that had tucked into that westside house so quickly. It looked a bit big for a bluebird.
It was too hot to stand and wait for the bird to come out, so I decided to check the nest inside. We gathered the electric drill and proper screw size bit and went to our homemade nest boxes. These nest boxes have a panel that is screwed on to allow easy access for cleaning out of the old nests. It also is a fairly quick way to check on the nesting birds’ progress. Some bluebird houses have a hinged panel with a thumb lock; those are even easier to access.
A quick zip with the drill, and the screws were out. We removed the side panel and looked inside. Eggs! Five ivory-white eggs with dark brown splotches at one end! But not bluebird eggs. Bluebird eggs are a clear greenish-blue.
Some other cavity-nesting bird was using this nestbox. Likely species – other than Eastern Bluebirds – to use a nest box in this part of south Texas include Carolina Chickadees, Black-crested Titmice, Bewick’s Wrens and Brown-crested Flycatchers. Yes, flycatchers. The Myiarchus genus of flycatchers is an unusual group of flycatchers. Myiarchus flycatchers are cavity-nesters. And this nest had the bits of fur and feathers often found in a Myiarchus nest. I decided our bluebird nestbox was hosting a Brown-crested Flycatcher this year.
The Brown-crested is just one of three Myiarchus flycatchers that breed in South Texas. Their choices in habitat help to distinguish the three very similar-looking species. Brown-crested Flycatchers prefer brush dotted with large mesquites, hackberries and live oaks—often along rivers and creeks. The Ash-throated Flycatcher is more at home among low brush and cacti—in the arid areas between the waterways. And the Great Crested Flycatcher likes to nest in the more eastern types of hardwood trees such as cottonwoods, willows and pecans—in floodplains, parks and even in towns. Oberholser in his The Bird-Life of Texas suggests that boundaries between these habitats are not distinct. “In the vicinity of some towns, notably Beeville, where this eastern, western and southern woody vegetation comes together, all three common species of Texas Myiarchus breed.” He notes that the balance in ecological conditions is delicate. One year a pair of Brown-crested Flycatchers may choose to nest in a grove of live oaks; the next year it can be occupied by Great Crested Flycatchers.
However, here on our farm, we seem to only have the Brown-crested species. Our soil won’t support pecan trees or other water-loving trees. Nor is it a cacti-rich desert like the lands further west. So, except during migration, when we might see a Great Crested stop by, our habitat primarily suits Brown-crested Flycatchers.
We expect to see them every year. In fact, around the 15th of April, we begin listening for “Timmy”. Timmy is our name for the Brown-crested Flycatcher that settles into our live oaks each spring. He very soon calls in a mate with his short “weerrp” notes. Together the pair delivers regular “whit” calls and “whit-will-do” dawn songs. We hear them all summer long; in fact, we hear them more than we see them.
The voices of the Myiarchus flycatchers are distinctive. The arid country Ash-throated Flycatchers call out subdued “prrits” and a diagnostic “ka-brick”. The Great Crested produces “a loud, clear whistled Wheep! or Whirp! (with steeply rising inflection)”. To me, the Great Crested Flycatchers sounds like he is sucking in his breath on the rising “Wheep!” call. Once heard, the three species of flycatchers are easy to distinguish by their voices.
We like hearing our Brown-crested Flycatchers call out. It is a pleasing background sound to a South Texas summer. I hope you have a pair of these charmers near you as well. Enjoy these special South Texas birds!