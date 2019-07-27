You probably are familiar with the children’s book Make Way for Ducklings. This wonderful story was written and illustrated by Robert McCloskey in 1941 and has been popular ever since. In it a pair of Mallards nests on the Charles River but moves their brood of ducklings overland to the Boston Public Garden. Since the ducklings are too young to fly, the family must walk, passing iconic Boston locations and stopping traffic. The tale is delightful, and the sepia-toned drawings are charming. It is a bit of nature-writing for the younger set, but no matter what your age, I bet you remember it.
So many of us grew up with Make Way for Ducklings, that even if we never saw any ducks with ducklings, we believed that this is the way they behave. And indeed, they do. The parent birds lead their youngsters around, often in a line single file, in water and on land. They guide the ducklings to aquatic vegetation on which they feed and to safety in the shallows. If disturbed, the parents may even take their whole brood from one pond to another.
How do the ducklings know to follow the parents? There is an instinctual behavior in ducks (and a few other animals) known as imprinting. According to dictionary.com, imprinting is “a rapid learning process by which a newborn or very young animal establishes a behavior pattern of recognition and attraction towards other animals of its own kind …such as its parents or to a substitute for these.” So, if a newly hatched duckling or chick first sees a human, it can imprint on that person, following him/her around to the exclusion of its own kind. Imprinting can only take place during a short window of time, usually only in the first 24 hours after hatching, after which the young animal’s receptivity to this form of learning declines rapidly. I worry for those animals that don’t get to imprint, however; they must feel forever lost.
This spring we watched a pair of Black-bellied Whistling-Ducks repeatedly visit our small pond. Usually they would circle once or twice over the pond, as though they were checking it out, but then decided against it and flew on. Occasionally, a pair would land and hang out on the grassy banks for a while. The ducks would even wander into the brushy, wooded edge at times. We wondered if these whistling-ducks might consider nesting there. Although they usually prefer tree cavities, Black-bellied Whistling-Ducks will nest in a hollow log on the ground. It wasn’t perfect habitat, but the brushy woods of our pond might do in a pinch.
Still, we never noticed any behavior indicating nesting. In fact, we only observed the pair of ducks on the pond infrequently, perhaps only once a week. So we assumed they were not nesting. Imagine my surprise one morning in June, when coming around the pond from the brushy side I encountered two adult ducks standing in the shallows. And with them were three ducklings! The adults squealed and flew off, although one of them appeared to lead the ducklings to shelter under the cypress tree before it flew. That duck flew low over the pasture to attract the attention of my dog away from the ducklings. It worked; that silly dog followed the parent duck for almost a quarter of a mile before giving up.
The three ducklings were safe. But they had disappeared. My husband and I (without the dogs) circled the pond searching for some sign of them. They were very well hidden. Even when the parents came back, they must have communicated to the youngsters that they were to stay out of sight. We never saw those ducklings again (and we looked every day for two weeks.)
I guess it is likely that predators, alerted to the presence of nesting ducks on such a small wetland, came and got the ducklings. However, we think the ducks walked. The disturbed parents could have led the babies, much like the Mallard mama did in Make Way for Ducklings, to another pond by walking. Using Google Maps, we found two nearby ponds, both about 2,000 feet away. Doubtless, the parents knew of the location of these ponds from their reconnaissance flights around the area and could have decided to walk their brood to safety. I like to think that they did.