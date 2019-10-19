The Taxes of Texas are upon you, 

On Sept. 1, 1961, the first sales tax went into effect. It was 2%.. My plate lunch sold for 75 cents. So the sales tax should have been 1.5 cents but there was a chart that rounded amounts to the nearest penny, but it was still a mess. The cashier was flustered. She put three quarters into the café’s cash register that didn’t do multiplication. Then slammed a couple of pennies for Texas into an empty cigar box with some words not Texas our Texas.. State pennies went flying. I’m sure I didn’t get the right change but never said one word.