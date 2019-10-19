I wasn’t surprised to get my property tax bill last week. Not this year at least. But years ago when I first stopped paying monthly into an escrow account, that infamous bill printed on Pepto-Bismol colored paper could be a shocker.
During the escrow period, the mortgage company had paid insurance premiums and property taxes. Afterwards, the check I wrote to pay my property was probably the largest check I wrote all year. I will talk more about property taxes down below.
Like most Texans, I must love to pay taxes. I say this because I pay taxes all the time, all the live-long day. As the familiar Texas song goes:
The Taxes of Texas are upon you,
You cannot get away.
Do not think you can escape them
At night or early in the morn --
The Taxes of Texas are upon you
’Til Gabriel blows his horn.”
Taxes! Texas!! Taxes! Texas!! Fight!! Fight!! Fight!!
State sales taxes, county sales taxes and city sales taxes, I pay these several times a day most days. Once a week or so I pay federal and state motor fuel taxes. In the middle of the night my phone might ding indicating that I had just made a scheduled payment using a credit card that was not present in the transaction. State and local sales taxes are nearly always involved. All the live-long day and night too.
In Beeville, you have to spend at least $12 before the sales tax reaches $1. In Pawnee, Pettus, Skidmore and Tynan, it takes $15 in spending. The purchase of sales taxable items becomes significant only if one is purchasing a major appliance. It’s a really big, bad surprise if you have forgotten about it when purchasing a new car for cash. But if you are paying the car off over 72 months, a $2,125 sales tax on a new car becomes a mere $30, for seventy-two months plus interest.
Property taxes – the least favorite tax
Property taxes, we pay just once a year with a single check that covers depending on where one lives – city, county, college, school district, underground water district, hospitals, emergency management and other local districts are included on a single tax bill in October.
Fifty years ago each of these local governments sent us separate tax bills. The 1,556 ISDs, 254 counties, 50 colleges, 148 or so hospital districts and the 1,214 cities, towns, townships and villages did their own property appraisals and had their own tax collectors. Paying these separate tax bills meant writing five to seven different checks, driving around making different stops, or using five to seven different envelopes and stamps. Divided up five to seven ways, one wrote much smaller checks and if you didn’t add up them up, you never knew how much you paid in property. I like it better – just one bill, one check, one total.
Sales and motor fuels
Most of us don’t have a clue how much we pay in motor fuels taxes or sales taxes. But our credit or debit card companies know to the penny. In the case of motor fuels taxes they know to the 1/1000 of a dollar and 1/1000 of a gallon how much we spent and pumped.
Credit and debit card companies have to know what we pay in sales taxes. For example, today I spent $11.91 at Whataburger. $11.00 for food and drinks and $0.91 in taxes. So Visa will write two checks. One to Whataburger for $11 and a check for $0.91 to Glenn Hegar, a friend of mine. (I met Glenn, the state comptroller a couple of times when his State Senate district extended down this way). Glenn will divide the $0.91 three ways. Between the state of Texas, the county of Bee and the city of Beeville. Texas will get 75%, Beeville 18% and Bee County 6% plus lots of decimal points.
I went to McDonald’s for a smoothie, sales tax $0.17, over to Bealls, $5.94, and on $5.71, $1.22, $3.97, $2.36, $2.76, $2.87, and more all the live-long day and night. Poor Glenn, he has to divide all of these amounts between Texas, Bee County and Beeville.
For me alone, my friend Glenn does this arithmetic around a thousand times or more a year. An algorithm must be involved. I use my credit cards more and more each year. You have to have a credit card to put air in your tires some places and, yes, you pay a sales tax on air these days.
I have heard predictions that cash money at some point in time will all but disappear. If you have a watch or phone, who needs money? The sooner the better.
Today, we pay sales taxes all the live-long day and don’t give it a second thought. I remember Sept. 1, 1961, the day the sales tax first became effective in Texas. The cashier at the café in Thorndale had to look on a chart that told her how many pennies to collect for the $0.75 plate lunch special that included unsweetened iced tea.
She was not used to making change down to the penny. It was a mess. She put three quarters cents into the cash register and slammed a couple of pennies for Texas into an empty cigar box with some words I won’t repeat. State pennies went flying everywhere. I’m sure I didn’t get the right change but never said one word.
“Favorite” taxes
Today one hears fewer complaints about taxes that are collected in small bites, in hundreds or thousands of payments over a year. A few pennies here, a dollar there, five or 10 dollars when you fill up your tank.
We could pay our property taxes differently. We could turn a $1,000 property tax bill into a series of payments—each payment being 12 cents. Make a payment every hour, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. That’s a total of 8,760 payments.
So instead of writing one big fat check for a thousand dollars, you would hear a ding on you phone every hour on the hour 8,760 times year. Twelve cents instead of a thousand dollars! What a tax savings! Who cares if you are really paying a tiny bit more.
Even those gigantic tax bills can be cut down to size if we divide the amounts owed by 8,760. Instead of writing a huge Eagle Ford check for $50,000, one could instead make a series of payments of $5.71 each. 8,760 times. Automatically, once every hour. Ding, ding, ding. It could be done and totaled automatically on the sending and receiving ends.
We can pay our $1,000 or whatever tax bill by credit card. The fee for doing so is $29.50, and if you make 12-month payments of $90.26 to your credit card company with 15% interest, the interest paid will be $83. So your total cost would be $1,112.50. If you do it this way, be sure to do it in October to get the full discount.
Mineral taxes and income taxes
All of Bee County is in the Eagle Ford Shale, but currently this shale is only being produced in the northern part of the county where it is about 8,000 feet below the surface and where the production includes both crude oil and condensate. In central and southern Bee County, the shale is much deeper, and the production is primarily natural gas. There is no production in central or southern Bee County.
Petroleum deposits are not subject to property taxes until it is produced. This raises an interesting question. The property is there but not taxed until there is income. Income produces value and that value is taxed. Ha! It really and truly works more like a tax on income than a tax on property. If it walks like a goose and talks like a goose…. Well, I know, it’s really a big duck.
On Nov. 5, I expect the amendment to outlaw income taxes in Texas will pass easily. I hope we don’t kill the goose that has been laying all these golden eggs for state and local governments. The state doesn’t tax real or mineral property so it has no stake.
Paying lump sums property taxes and motor fuel taxes
What if we actually postponed paying our sales taxes and our motor fuel taxes until Dec. 31 every year? We would get a bill for $1,000 or more for sales taxes and $1,000 or more for motor fuels taxes. Some would probably get multiples of $1,000 each for these taxes, especially if one spends a lot and drives a lot.
We could just write a few more very large checks by Dec. 31 or Jan. 31 every year, in addition to the big one we write to pay our property taxes. I don’t think anyone would want to do that.
What I’m suggesting is that we pay property taxes more like we pay sales and fuel taxes as the year goes along. We could ask to pay our property taxes once a month using a credit card and at least get cash back or perhaps some frequent flyer miles?
The key would be starting payments in January of the tax year instead of waiting until statements came out in October. Any adjustments could be made for the November and December payments, up or down as needed. There would be no need for a 2.95% credit card surcharge. Pay your card in full monthly. No interest.
A final note. According to the most recent “Texas Almanac,” growth in income has exceeded the growth in state and local tax revenues. Texans, according to this statistic, should have more money to spend, and we should have to spend less and less, as a percentage of our income, on state and local taxes. So why do we complain more and more about taxes, especially property taxes, in Texas?
Driving around Tilden the other day, it really did not look like McMullen is the second richest county in Texas in terms of income per person – $107,627 per man, woman and child. Richer than Highland Park. Richer than Alamo Heights. I have even heard that McMullen County is the richest in the whole country.
Note: I am aware that sales taxes, as a percentage of income, hits those with low incomes the hardest and those with high incomes the least. To a certain extent, property taxes work much the same way. Lower income Texans may pay lower amounts of money in sales and property taxes, but the percentage of income and wealth the poor pay is much higher.