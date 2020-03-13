BEEVILLE – “I felt chills go up my arm, and I felt cold,” Desmond Givens said moments after his name was announced as the winner of a $50,000 college scholarship.
“I was so nervous,” the Jones High junior said. “This was such big surprise.”
Givens was one of four up for the Joe Barnhart Scholars Award Thursday morning, March 5. The other three, Brandon Dang, William Gamez and Sarina Cruz, will all receive $15,000 scholarships from the foundation.
Given plans to attended Baylor University to major in bioinformatic which is a field of study that includes math, biology, chemistry and computer science.
“I have not applied yet,” he said. “I will do that later.”
With him were his parents, Ronald and Stacie Givens, along with his sister, Destiny Karash-Givens who was watching through a live feed from his father’s phone.
His father said, “It hit me when I saw my daughter’s face and the class started jumping up and down.
“God is good.”
His father added that all the students were truly deserving and he was grateful the foundation was able to add on the additional scholarships.
“All the students are friends,” the father said. “You could not ask for a greater group of kids.”
Givens is an avid tennis player, something he hopes to continue at Baylor University. Along with being team captain in the sport at Jones High, he has also won numerous academic achievement awards for having the highest average in multiple subjects including world geography, college algebra, English II, biology, chemistry, and several more. He has 40 college credit hours through the dual credit program at Coastal Bend College. He is a member of the National Honor Society, A.C. Jones Interact Club, the Entrepreneurship Club, and is the co-chair of D.A.S.H. Differently Abled Student Heroes.
He has participated at the First Baptist Church Food Distribution, elementary school field days, as well as helping to create and maintain a butterfly garden for the Interact Club.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.