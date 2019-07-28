Tin foil and the rise and fall of Rockdale

Tin foil, two words one could not say together in Rockdale 60 years ago. I was explaining how to make “Hobo Beef Stew” by wrapping ground beef, potatoes, carrots, onions, salt and pepper together in “tin foil” and then placing the package on live coals from a campfire. We were planning to camp out along the San Gabriel River.
When I said, “tin foil” my friend’s mom gasp that “aaaahhh” sound, as if I had said some really bad words. Tin foil? Surely she had misunderstood what I had said? Maybe it was salt?
Rockdale, in 1950, was a typical Texas small town of 2,000. A market center for south Milam County that was really busy during cotton picking Saturdays in early September. At other times, not so much. Not since the underground coal mines had closed.
Rockdale’s main claim to fame was the writer George Sessions Perry whose article on his hometown appeared in the “Saturday Evening Post” in 1945. Several photographs of people in Rockdale looked like Norman Rockwell paintings.
Perry had written a book in 1941, “Hold Autumn in Your Hand.” It was about a tenant farm family that lived along the San Gabriel just outside of Rockdale. Four years later the book was becoming a movie called, “The Southerner,” that was directed by Jean Renoir, son of the famous French painter. The movie was nominated for three Academy Awards, hence the article about Rockdale.
In 1952 Perry wrote another Saturday Evening Post article on Rockdale. It was titled: “The Town Where it Rains Money.” Something big had happened in Rockdale.
The story begins in 1873, when the International and Great Northern came through that part of Central Texas. There in south Milam County the created and named the town Rockdale. Thanks to the Panic of 1873, Rockdale was “railhead” for a couple of years. Being the railhead for two years instead of two weeks gave Rockdale a head start.
The railroad along with outcroppings of lignite encouraged the development of several coal mines nearby. By the late 1800s trainloads of lignite traveled to Austin where the University of Texas used it tofuel its self-contained power plant. Rockdale Lignite also fired a power plant at Texas A&M in College Station.
Spindletop, Santa Rita #1, Daisy Bradford #3, and other oil and gas discoveries in the early 1900s caused a drastic decline in coal mining in Texas. One of the pictures in the Saturday Evening Post explained that “thousands of Mexicans” had once worked in the underground mines around Rockdale. Miners meant consumers but these thousands of worker – consumers had pretty much disappeared from Rockdale by 1945. Things were getting pretty slow.
A knight in shining aluminum came to Rockdale’s rescue in the early 1950s. World War II and then the Cold War created a continuing demand for aluminum for aircraft and for other aluminum war materials, such as mess kits and canteens. The engine blocks of the Wright Brothers airplanes had started a big demand that led to the aluminum-airplane complex.
A curious college student at Oberlin College in Ohio discovered that an electric current would separate the aluminum from the oxygen in aluminum oxide, Al(2)O(3). Electrolysis is the same process that separates hydrogen and oxygen in water. This new use of electrolysis reduced the cost of producing pure aluminum drastically. The Wright brothers in nearby Dayton, Ohio, were very aware of this exciting new way of refining aluminum and they had a use for it.
While electrolysis made “smelting” aluminum ore much cheaper than before, the process was still costly. It was the constant setting up and tearing down of an aluminum oxide reduction process that added greatly to the cost.
Further experimentation indicated that “smelting” aluminum oxide almost continuously and on a very large scale, without starting and stopping, could greatly reduce the costs of producing pure aluminum.
The first big aluminum plants in the U.S. were built in the early 1900s by the Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa). Alcoa chose a site along the Little Tennessee River near Maryville, Tennessee, so they would have a stable, steady source of electricity. Lots of it.
Water from three different man-made lakes was conveyed in tunnels downhill to a single powerhouse that was built close to a new aluminum smelter. One powerhouse, three sources of water. Alcoa designed, built and owned the whole system.
As aluminum production increased and costs fell and demand for the strong but lightweight, rustproof metal increased. Soon, in the very early 1900s, every housewife in America wanted aluminum teakettles and other new cookware.
Alcoa quickly became the world’s largest producer of aluminum, a title it carried for nearly a century. Wars contributed greatly to the growing demand. Following World War II and the beginning of the Cold War, Alcoa decided to build a new state-of-the-art aluminum plant just a few miles from Rockdale.
Building this giant plant in Rockdale was like Chase Field reopening and expanding in Beeville in the early 1950s. In Rockdale’s case, Alcoa engineers designed a lignite-fueled power plant, a power plant that was built right on top of its own fuel source.
A movable system of conveyors, like the water tunnels in Tennessee, conveyed the lignite from all round the smelter to an adjacent power plant. Gigantic draglines with bases big as two-story houses and with buckets that could hold nearly a 100 cubic yards of lignite worked day and night feeding the conveyer belts that took the lignite to the fires that produced steam to turn turbines.
Normally the cost of electricity is about 30% of the total cost of producing aluminum. But not at Rockdale. Not when the huge electric current just crossed the street.
Alcoa’s Rockdale plant was the largest producer of aluminum in the free world. It was, of course, Alcoa’s largest plant. Texas, because of the Rockdale Works, led the United States in the production of aluminum.
When the power plant was first turned on it generated more electricity for the Alcoa plant than Texas Power and Light (now TXU) did for the whole state of Texas. Rockdale’s Alcoa plant, we were told, burned more electric current than New York City.
It was huge operation. Before driving under this bridge of electric current, one better turn down the car radio and get ready for their hair to stand straight up. No flattop required.
It’s crazy but those of us living in Rockdale at this time took pride in the fact, or at least the rumor, that Rockdale’s Alcoa Plant was number two on the list of targets for Soviet Union’s TU-95 Bear bombers and later its ICBMs. When first opened, the Rockdale plant produced enough aluminum annually for 10,000 fighter jets.
But there was a problem in Rockdale City. All was not so shiny and bright. Lignite while really cheap was also really dirty. The Industrial Generating plant burned at least 300,000 tons of lignite a year during those first few years. And soon several hundred thousand tons more were burned as additional pot lines were added. Well over a half a million tons per year were consumed year after year after year.
Tiny microscopic minerals could become huge when burning that much lignite. Fly ash got on everything. I ate a lot of mercury-laced, fried crappie out of Lake Alcoa adjacent to the power plant. Before long the lake was closed for all public use. The production of aluminum and pollution continued.
Alcoa’s huge investments of capital in pot lines and power plants, added millions in 1950s dollars (and much more in today’s dollars) to the tax bases of the local county, Milam, and the local school district, Rockdale ISD, and a few other ISDs. It put thousands to work.
The “Raining Money” prosperity produced by Alcoa lasted more than 50 years and it looked like it might even go on for a while longer. New power plants, Sandow 4 and 5, came on line around 2004 and 2008. Compared to the original power plants, these new ones were nearly pollution free.
Most everyone thought the newer power plants meant that Alcoa would continue at Rockdale for another 20, 25 years at least. But being practically pollution free when a half million tons or more of lignite is burned every year means that tons and tons and tons of pollution was still being produced.
The plant was located way too close to Austin (60 miles) and the fly ash could be, on some days, a great contributor to pollution in the Capital City.
The mayor of Austin said Rockdale should shut down the lignite power plant and therefore the huge aluminum plant.
Suddenly and without warning, Alcoa abruptly shut down its Rockdale smelter in 2008. Alcoa claimed that the new power supply from Sandow 5 was unstable.
At my little reunion in June, I mentioned the “tin foil” faux pas 60 years ago. My classmates immediately recognized my error. Back when I first uttered those two words, I quickly added, “I meant aluminum foil!” Not good enough. Alcoa, after all, had “invented” aluminum foil back in 1910. What I should have said was “Alcoa Wrap” and I did so in atonement 100 times.
These days saying tin foil in Rockdale does not matter much anymore.