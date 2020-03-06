Trail riders travel through Beeville, Goliad on way to Houston

BEEVILLE – For the past 46 years, David Ramirez has rode the trail from Hidalgo to Houston — a tradition his father Larry began.
“I have been doing this since I was 13 years old,” the Houston resident said. “My dad started it back then.
“Actually, I have been ridding since I was 3.”
The number of riders in the Los Vaqueros Trail Riders will fluctuate as this group of a dozen makes the three-week ride east.
“It is just a hobby,” Ramirez said “It is just for fun.”
His wife KK Ramirez has been with him a number of those years.
“When we started in Hidalgo, we had six wagons, but now we are down to three,” she said.
Years ago, rides like this were far more poplar with this one easily drawing 10 wagons and 75 riders.
“Everything has changed over the years,” she said, “money wise and job wise.”
One of the newcomers is Michael Ford who has made this ride for seven years.
“Thank God I have a Cadillac horse,” he said. “That makes it easier.”
Like the rest, he brings his own sleeping accommodations.
“Those first years, we slept in the back of my truck,” he laughs.
The group was to be in Goliad on Feb. 19 before heading onto Raisin and then Victoria.
Ford is new, but not the newest rider this year.
Willow Ramirez, while she wasn’t on the leg from Beeville to Berclair, would be waiting to join them later that week. At 3 months, Ramirez’s granddaughter has her own spot on the wagon.
“We put her a swing up there,” KK Ramirez said pointing to one of the wagons. “She loves it.”
They will skip the stretch from Edna to Richmond because of construction this year. But then it is onto Houston in time for opening of that livestock show.
“This was the first Hispanic ride to the Houston shows and the longest,” Ford said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.