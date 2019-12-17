BEEVILLE – The flicker of candles illuminated the faces of hundreds Thursday evening, Dec. 5.
The tree lighting ceremony, accompanied by singing of Christmas carols, is a tradition here now as it grows every year.
“The event was magical,” said County Judge Stephanie Moreno. “This has become an amazing tradition in our community where we all get together and see the lighting of the courthouse lawn, especially our Christmas tree.
“And to also take a moment at the beginning of the holiday season to be reminded of why we’re here — the birth of Jesus Christ.”
Mayor Frank Dominguez offered his appreciation to all of those who helped coordinate this event and those who came to celebrate. “It’s great to come together as a community here at your county courthouse steps.”
“It’s really quite amazing to see this community come together for this event,” Moreno added. “I know every year this event gets bigger and better.”
“Events like this are why I love living in Bee County and why I chose to raise my son here.
I am very thankful to the city of Beeville, Christus Spohn, Spirit of Texas Bank, and Coastal Bend College for making the event a success. I’m also very thankful to our vendors and my staff who made the event complete.
“We are so lucky to live in this community.”
Sheriff Alden Southmayd reminded everyone that events like this are what makes this town special.
“I know it takes a lot of effort to get this going but if you just look around and see the results.”
“Let’s take a moment to get to know our neighbors.
“We’re here for each other.
“So let’s all try to get to know each other tonight and take care of each other throughout the holiday season and keep everybody safe.
“And everyone have a merry Christmas.”