It seems to me that this fall’s bird migration has been a bit spotty. Species that we expected to arrive in September either were weeks late, or they never dropped by at all. Perhaps this was due to an unusually dry and hot summer. Or perhaps I was just looking in the wrong direction at the time and missed them!
In any case, we kept on watching the feeders and water drip each morning, hoping to see some unusual birds. Finally, this past week, we were rewarded with two uncommon visitors, both on the same day.
The first one was a plump, brown-streaked bird with a distinctive white eyebrow line. She was happily cracking black oil sunflower seeds at our seed feeder along with the cardinals. (Boy, haven’t we had a lot of cardinals this year!) Like the cardinals, this bird had a big beak. She had to be a grosbeak. But, which species of grosbeak? There are several possibilities: Blue Grosbeak, Black-headed Grosbeak, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, maybe even an Evening Grosbeak.
The streaky breast and white eyebrow narrowed our choices to either a Black-headed or a Rose-breasted Grosbeak. Then she flew from the feeder and I saw soft buffy-yellow linings to her wings. That clinched it: this was a female Rose-breasted Grosbeak. Unlike the males of this species, the females lack the bright red-rose patch on the breast. Still, she was an attractive little bird and a welcome addition to our autumn flock of seed-eaters.
As the grosbeak and the cardinals darted into the brushy motte, our attention was drawn to the birdbath. Another unusual bird was perched on the water drip tube. This individual was dark gray and had a svelte build. It resembled a mockingbird, but it was trim, quiet and showed none of the feisty behaviors of our resident mockingbirds. It just seemed to be reserved, maybe even a bit sophisticated, as it stood on the drip and watched the resident mockingbirds jump around flashing their white wing and tail patches.
This elegant relative to the Northern Mockingbird is the Gray Catbird. The Gray Catbird appears to be a uniform dark gray all over. But if you look closely, you will see that it has a black cap, almost like a beret, on the top of its head. And, just under the tail, the feathers are a chestnut brown. Both male and female catbirds wear the same plumage, so this individual had to remain an “it” for our observations.
Catbirds are named for their “hoarse, cat-like mewing mwee or meeurr” calls. Like Northern Mockingbirds and Long-billed Thrashers, catbirds belong to the mimic thrushes. However, the catbird, although it can mimic “vocalizations of other birds, tree frogs, and various mechanical sounds” it is less likely to do so than the mockingbirds. The Gray Catbirds do not repeat the phrases in their songs, instead interspersing the mews with sharp chips and squeaks, giving the catbird’s songs a harsher, less musical quality than other mimids’ songs. Mockingbirds, on the other hand, repeat each phrase two to six times before pausing and starting a new series of notes. Brown Thrashers (which winter here) and our resident Long-billed Thrashers have rich, musical songs with two or three repetitions followed by an obvious pause, and then the beginning of a new set. With practice, you can learn to recognize the different mimic thrushes by their song patterns.
Gray Catbirds are fairly regular winter residents along the Texas Gulf Coast, although Bee County may be a bit far inland for them. They tend to stay in dense thickets most of the time, so they could be overlooked. The best way to find them is to watch for them at watering holes. Our catbird is showing up regularly on the game camera we have focused on our artificial water hole located in a live oak motte. In fact, it has been coming several times a day for over a week now. We are pretty sure this catbird is going to spend the winter here on our farm.
The Rose-breasted Grosbeak also is reappearing each day. Perhaps she will stay the winter with us, too. We will keep our feeders full of calorie-rich sunflower seeds and hope she will decide to overwinter here in South Texas. How nice to have two uncommon birds visiting this season!