Wal-Mart supplies St. Mary’s after-school, art programs

BEEVILLE – St. Mary’s Academy Charter School kindergarten children are giving Wal-Mart a huge shout-out for a recent donation of school supplies.
Employees from the Beeville Wal-Mart loaded up a pickup truck with numerous school supplies including notebooks, folders, construction paper, drawing notebooks, scissors, markers, pencils, pens, glue, glitter and pencil boxes.
The supplies will provide a significant boost to the arts program and after-school activities.
Wal-Mart provided the school with a number of consumable supplies that are always welcome.
According to St. Mary’s Principal Hirma Elizondo, “The kindergarten children were especially surprised by the generosity of Wal-Mart to the school. I heard one comment that it felt like Christmas!”
Several of the students saw just the item they wanted in the huge pile of supplies.
The school will be distributing the supplies to the classrooms and after-school center during the week.
Stan Simonson, superintendent, pointed out that Wal-Mart has always been a generous partner in the Beeville community.
Wal-Mart provided a cash donation to the after-school program back in March and now contributed significantly to the school wish list for supplies.
Simonson points out that a number of parents, grandparents and siblings of students work at the Beeville Wal-Mart.
“Everyone in town shops at Wal-Mart for something,” he said. “It is nice to know that Wal-Mart gives back to the local community.”
Wal-Mart’s generosity reflects their corporate commitment to being good neighbors and supporting the communities where their associates live and work.
According to Wal-Mart’s website, more than 2 million associates are residents, neighbors, friends and family in thousands of communities around the globe.
“Wal-Mart works to strengthen these communities through both our retail business and community giving.”
Elizondo, who was tasked with determining who, what and where the supplies should go, was actually happy for the extra work.
This time of year, everything is chaotic with a list of must do’s that never seems to end, she said, but this must do caused a number of smiles.
“What a nice surprise, to have an unexpected surplus to give to the classroom teachers!” Elizondo said. “Thank you, Wal-Mart; you can give me extra work playing Santa’s helper any day.”