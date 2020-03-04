BEEVILLE – Some people make this 550-mile walk as a spiritual journey. Others do it to test their mettle.
The latter is why Leslie Aman Pearson joined the thousands of others on the Camino de Santiago through France.
In celebration of her 45th birthday, Pearson, the daughter of Thom Aman, made the walk in August from Santiago de Compostela and to the Finesterre that the Roman’s considered the end of the earth.
“My 45th birthday was in October, and I wanted to do something big,” she said. “It was a birthday challenge to myself.”
For some, this is a spiritual journey taken as it is described as one of the most important Christian pilgrimages during the later Middle Ages.
While Pearson took this as a challenge of endurance, its emotional affect could not be overshadowed.
“It is more grueling than I imaged it would be,” she said.
The blisters on her feet formed after only the first day. It would be more than two weeks before she would get relief, and that would come thanks to the help of a Spanish woman who would bind and doctor her wounds.
But along the way, she would meet people that otherwise never would have crossed her proverbial path.
“One man, Steven, an Irish man – it was several weeks into the journey before he would begin to talk to me,” she said. “He was really struggling with the loss of his brother who died a year before.”
His story would take time as he would slowly begin to share in more detail.
“As he kept going on the journey, he would talk more,” she said.
Pilgrims on this walk often stay together, walking the same speed and sheltering in the same buildings at night.
“His father was a fire chief, and in the ’70s, there had been an IRA bomb that went off,” she said. “His father responded to the scene.
“Even though protocol was to wait because their might be a secondary bomb, he could not help himself, and he went in.”
That decision cost him his life.
Now, Steven was making this walk, hoping to put that pain behind him.
That would not be the only pain he would have to carry. With him he also carried the ashes of a neighbor’s son.
“His neighbor in Ireland heard he was going and came to him and asked if he would take some of the ashes of her son who was a member of the IRA,” Pearson said.
Steven agreed knowing it would have been his father’s wish to do this.
“His father would have forgiven the IRA for what they did,” Pearson said. “I think that was how he could deal with.”
Thom Aman remembers his daughter also telling him about a young girl she met along the way.
She was engaged to be married soon and was watching Pearson as her father, son and husband checked on her by phone daily.
“They go to the end of the trip, and the girl called her soon-to-be husband and broke off the marriage,” Aman said.
“At the end of the trip,” the girl told Pearson, “you are going to have three men in your life. Your husband, son and father.”
“She had no one keeping up with her,” said Aman who joined his daughter along with her husband on the final days of this trip.
The lessons learned on this trip all depend on the traveler and their wiliness to listen.
“People go out of their way to help others on the walk,” she said. “Everybody is helping each other.”
Will she do it again?
“I cannot express how bad my feet were,” she said. “I kept saying I would never do it again unless my kid or husband wanted to do it,” Pearson said. “It is like birth, it is so hard and painful, but then in a year or two or three, you do it again.
