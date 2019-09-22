BEEVILLE – Elyssa Lauer is proving that welding isn’t just for boys.
As the newest welding instructor at A.C. Jones High School, she is hoping that more girls will now enroll in the program.
Nine girls are currently enrolled in the program. She hopes that number will grow as students get to know her as one of the three instructors.
Admittedly, that is up threefold from when she took the course a decade ago.
“I am trying to encourage girls to enroll in the classes,” Lauer said. “Girls make really good welders. We have a steadier hand.”
Not everyone who enrolls is destined to work in the oil field or even weld for a living.
“You don’t have to become a welder to be in this class,” she said.
The lessons learned here — respect, hard work, proper dress and responsibility — carry over into all professions.
“We are trying to create people that will be successfully in the workplace,” she said.
Lauer, like the other instructors, are carrying on the legacy left by longtime instructor Mike Mylnar.
Mylnar was a beloved instructor who grew the welding program into one of the best in the state. Mylnar died in 2013. His longtime friend, Richard Beasley, took over running the welding program.
Lauer, 27, was a student of Mylnar.
“That is where I found my love of welding,” she said.
She was a freshman at Jones High then. Her elective was classical guitar.
“I was good at it,” she said. “I just didn’t want to do it anymore.
“I had some friends in the welding program, and they told me how great Mr. Mylnar was.”
So she tracked him down in the hallways.
She shook his hand and introduced herself.
“I want to try something new,” she said to him. “I want to see if welding is something I would like to go into one day.”
Mylnar was impressed.
Despite it being midyear, she was admitted.
“I love that women want to be in the program,” Mylnar told her.
Over those 3 1/2 years, her skills grew.
“That is where it all started,” she recalls.
That last year of high school she spent half her day, minus one period for English, welding either for Mylnar or ag mechanics.
She never competed in the regional or state competitions. Instead she was on the project welding team building things like hog traps and barbecue pits.
The program no longer has this project team as it focuses on the industrial side of the craft.
“Now it is more industry-based welding,” Lauer said.
The other half of her senior year day was spent at the Texas Agricultural Research Station in Beeville helping undergraduates with their projects.
Ultimately, it was her love of the outdoors, though, that determined her degree plan.
“I had taken a wildlife class at the high school and loved it,” she said.
Lauer earned a bachelor of science in Range and Wildlife Management from Texas A&M University in Kingsville.
“I could not find a job in my field,” she said. “That field is very competitive.”
She took the jobs she could get, even working in the oil field for a time.
She was working at Steam-Flo when this new position opened for a teacher.
“I did not want to sit behind a desk the rest of my life,” she said.
A friend and teacher in the welding department, Thomas Camacho told her about the position, encouraging her to apply.
That was in the beginning of July. Three days later, she was at an interview. Four more days and she had the job.
“I was super stoked,” she said.
Beasley described Lauer as a perfect fit to the program.
“She is well spoken,” Beasley said. “She knows her stuff.
“She is an outdoors girl. She even rodeos.
“She is not afraid to get dirty.”
Now she stands before seven classes, 95 students total, sharing what she learned under the man who developed the program.
“Some of them have never even seen a hammer,” she said. Sparking their interest is why she loves her job.
“When that light bulb comes on, that is what I live for.
“This job is truly a blessing.”
Some will say teaching — while she admits she wasn’t interested in the idea previously — is in her blood. Her mom, Serena Mann, is with the dropout prevention program at the high school. Her grandmother also was a teacher.
Lauer’s timing could not be more apropos as the program undergoes a significant expansion.
New equipment continues to be installed and classrooms expanded and renovated.
“This is the best welding program in the state of Texas,” she said. There are trophies to prove it as students last year won state and are headed to the national competition.
“Mike Mylnar would be super stoked to know that me, Camacho and Beasley are here,” she said. “I think this is where I am going to retire. This is truly a blessing.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.