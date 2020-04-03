What are those little butterflies?

As spring flip-flops between cool, moist days and warm, summer-like weather, so our wildlife varies. Some days the drippy trees are full of tiny insects moving among the catkins. They are followed by Blue-gray Gnatcatchers hunting the bugs for their dinners. However, the next day might be sunny. The birds move on; the catkins fall.
On just such a sunny day recently, the bird migration was in a lull. But the front yard was full of butterflies! I recognized a Red Admiral and Pipevine Swallowtail, but what were those little white butterflies flitting over that patch of clover? They were circling each other and touching down briefly on the small yellow flowers in the clover. I thought they might be Sulphurs. There are quite a few species of Sulphur Butterflies. As the name suggests, many of the Sulphurs are yellow, but some are white.
I called in the expert. At one point, my husband had gotten interested in butterflies and had collected a representative of each of the species common to south Texas. I asked him if he could identify these small white butterflies. To my surprise, he decided that they were Falcate Orangetips. It was late for Orangetips. They usually “fly” early in the season, often in February around here.
The Kaufman Focus Guide for Butterflies of North America notes that the Falcate Orangetip and the two kinds of Marble Butterflies are eastern species, while the Sara and Desert Orangetips are western species of the group. The only one we get in South Texas is the Falcate Orangetip (Anthocharis midea). Kaufman writes “In the southeast, this butterfly is a true springtime delicacy, easily overlooked because of its small size and early flight season. Colonies are rather local. Flight style is wavering from side to side, close to the ground and not extremely fast. It flies in early spring (one brood); most females emerge a week or so following the first males.”
As we watched the Orangetips waver and dip down to the clover flowers, we noticed that they had orange tips to the front wings. This meant that these two individuals were males. The females lack the orange and instead have only a black spot in the middle of each forewing. So they weren’t displaying mating behavior, just flying around and nectaring. I was glad I had let that patch of clover go, even though Burr Clover is a weed, so the butterflies had something to eat.
You may wonder what the word falcate means in this species’ name. It refers to the “distinctly curved and pointed (or ‘falcate’) tip of the forewing.” This pointed tip is pretty easy to see, even when the butterfly is flying. It is especially obvious on the males because it is bordered by the patch of orange. The hindwing is white on the dorsal or upper side. The underside of the hindwing is nicely marbled in gray and white. Since the butterfly usually folds its wings when it lands, this marbling on the hindwing may be the first thing you notice.
We watched the Orangetips nectar and flutter about for a while. I hoped the females wouldn’t be too long in emerging from their chrysalides so that these two males could find mates. Mated females seek out mustards, rock cress and something called “noseburn” upon which to lay their eggs. The bright green larvae feed on these plants and then crawl up on the stems of brush plants to pupate. A pupating larva forms a hard shell, called a chrysalis, around itself. The chrysalis of a Falcate Orangetip strongly resembles a thorn! This is excellent camouflage in the Brush Country. It is a good thing that the chrysalis is so well protected because it will be almost a full year before the adults emerge from the pupae to start a new generation.
I was grateful to be able to witness this year’s flight of Falcate Orangetips. I hope you too will be lucky enough to see these special little butterflies in your patch of South Texas brush!